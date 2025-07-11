Reps committee with Rectors of Polytechnics / Shareholders held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

L—R … Chairman House Committee on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education, Hon Fual Laguda, deputy Chairman of the Committee, Aguye Danladi, and member of the Committee, Hon Princess Chinwa Nwadike, during the meeting with the Rectors of the Polytechnics and Shareholders, held at the National Assembly in Abuja …PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

For a better society _______________________________ Follow us across our platforms: Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/ You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2