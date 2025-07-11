Rangers International Forge Landmark Partnership with IMT for Holistic Player

Development

By Cosmas Chukwu

In a significant move set to redefine player development in Nigerian football, eight-time Nigeria league champions Rangers International FC of Enugu have announced a strategic partnership with the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu.

The collaboration, spearheaded by Rangers’ visionary General Manager, Barrister Amobi Ezeaku, aims to integrate educational opportunities with sporting excellence for both players and students.

The landmark alliance was revealed today during a courtesy visit by the Rangers management team to the IMT leadership, headed by Professor Dr. Gozie Ogbodo.

Barrister Ezeaku emphasized the long-overdue nature of the collaboration, highlighting the shared history of both institutions.

“IMT and Rangers are like Irish twins, founded just three years apart, yet this is the first time we’re meaningfully engaging on this level. The time is now,” Ezeaku stated, underlining the urgency and importance of the initiative.

At the heart of the partnership is a commitment to producing well-rounded athletes. Ezeaku articulated this vision, stating, “We want to produce footballers who are not just skilled, but also educated, informed, and ready for life beyond the pitch.”

A concrete example of this commitment is the newly formed Rangers Women’s Team, slated for official unveiling in two weeks. A pilot academic-athletic program that will see 30% of its players enrolling at IMT, paving the way for future integration of education into athletes’ careers.

The collaboration extends beyond traditional academics. Ezeaku unveiled plans for a “Rangers Innovation Hall,” a concept inspired by Barcelona’s Innovation Hub. This dedicated facility will train young talents in vital areas such as videography, performance analysis, and sports medicine.

“Why should we go abroad to find expertise in sports technology or rehabilitation, when IMT has the capacity right here? Let’s build local solutions for global competitiveness,” Ezeaku challenged, advocating for local expertise development.

He further called for active collaboration in developing sports tech, physiotherapy, and language programs, recognizing their growing importance in modern football.

The emphasis on dual excellence was a recurring theme. “We are telling our young players in our Rangers Academy Team that includes U-10 to U-19 footballers: you can have A-grades and an A-game. Excellence in sport and academics must go hand in hand,” Ezeaku affirmed, signaling a new era for youth development within the club.

Beyond formal education and skill development, Ezeaku proposed inter-institutional friendly matches and mentoring programs, hinting at a future Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to define clear deliverables and performance indicators.

“We must set clear KPIs. Let the public hold us accountable. This isn’t just a photo-shop. It’s the beginning of a long-term collaboration that should benefit the South-East and the nation,” he asserted, emphasizing transparency and accountability.

Ezeaku lauded Professor Gozie Ogbodo, the Rector of IMT, whose appointment in November 2024 he described as “a breath of fresh air.”

He commended the institution’s rapid modernization under Ogbodo’s leadership, stating, “IMT looks transformed, it’s visible in the order, the leadership, and the renewed energy. It is only right that Rangers align with such an institution to shape the future of sports and education in Enugu State.”

In response, Professor Gozie Ogbodo lauded the Rangers management team as “world-class,” commending their bold and structured approach to player development and community engagement. Expressing delight at the potential collaboration, he stated that IMT is fully aligned with Rangers’ goals.

“This is how modern institutions operate with vision, synergy, and structure. Rangers have shown they are not just a football club, but a platform for talent, innovation, and education,” Professor Ogbodo remarked.

To expedite the process, the Rector immediately mandated IMT’s legal team to liaise with Rangers’ management to draft a formal MoU, ensuring a functional collaboration with measurable impact.

Before the formal proceedings, a minute of silence was observed in honor of the late Rangers legend, Chief Christian Chukwuemeka Chukwu (MFR), who is scheduled for burial next month.

The Rangers delegation included administrative secretary, Barrister Alex Egbo; Chairman Rangers Foundation, Ebere Amaraizu; and the media team, while the IMT management had Dr. Emeka Ejim, Deputy-Rector; Mrs. Patricia Ozoani, Registrar; Dr. Mrs. Chinwe Ezeme, Legal Adviser; Dr. Ifeanyi Ojobo, D.A.P; Engr. Cyril Okorowo, Director of Works; and others in attendance.

This partnership marks a significant step towards a more comprehensive and sustainable model for sports development in Nigeria, integrating education and innovation for the benefit of young athletes and the broader community.