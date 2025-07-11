23.8 C
Osun 2026: Ogunbiyi joins governorship race

by Peter Anayo089

.As APC receives over 1,000 decampees from PDP

 

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

 

The Chairman, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, Akin Ogunbiyi, has declared his intention to contest for the 2026 governorship election in Osun State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

 

This is as the Osun chapter of the APC received no fewer than 1,000 decamped from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

 

Speaking at the APC secretariat in Osogbo on Thursday, Ogunbiyi noted that all the candidates are united, stressing that they’ll support whoever emerges as the party candidate.

 

He further revealed that the most important goal is to vacate the PDP for the seat of power in the state.

 

According to him, “ I want to appeal to all party members to be civil during this gubernatorial ticket contest among us the contenders, only one of us will emerge.

 

“I have come here today to declare and if eventually one person emerges, let us go and vote for such a person, we have a duty to get rid of an unserious government in Osun State.

 

“I believe I stand as a unifying factor for all the aspirants for APC in Osun State. I have my people across the state and I enjoy a lot of goodwill.

 

“My supporters came from all the states to join me in solidarity for this my declaration. My chances are very high and bright.”

 

While reacting to rumours that the incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke is planning to decamp to the APC he said, “I am not worried at all that the current governor is struggling to come to the APC, our party is a winning team and you can see what is happening at the national level. People are declaring around the country for APC because it is a winning party.

 

“Tinubu’s approach to governance is progressive for development, which is making every sector, state, and local government touch. Adeleke is a serving governor and he can come to the APC; the most important thing is to wrestle power from PDP.”

 

Meanwhile, while receiving the defectors, the representative of the APC national body, Halilu Ibrahim, boasted that the APC will emerge victorious in come 2026 governorship election.

 

