NUC approves Ebonyi State University of Aeronautics , Aerospace Engineering, opens up new opportunities for students

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted approval for the establishment of the Ebonyi State University of Aeronautics and Aerospace Engineering.

The Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof. Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu, made the announcement during the presentation of a certificate to the Ebonyi State government at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Prof. Ribadu described the approval as a significant milestone in the advancement of higher education in Nigeria. He noted that the establishment of the university is a testament to the state’s commitment to education and its resolve to expand access to quality university education for all Nigerians.

The NUC Executive Secretary highlighted Ebonyi State’s rich and evolving higher education landscape, with notable institutions such as Alex Ekweme University, David Nwese Omae Federal University of Medical Sciences, Aboinse University of Agriculture, Aboinse University of ICT Science and Technology, and Evangel University.

“The National Universities Commission remains dedicated to ensuring that our higher education sector meets the highest standards of academic excellence. And the approval of this university shall be in line with our mandate to regulate and maintain quality assurance within the Nigerian university system.

Ebonyi State is endowed in agriculture. So they are very well endowed in agriculture. Solid minerals and human capital resources. And has a rich and evolving higher education landscape.

With institutions that foster academic excellence, research, and community development. The State is home to notable five universities, comprising two federal, two state, and one private universities, among other tertiary institutions. And these are Alex Ekweme University in Nuku-Alike, which is a federal university”.

Prof. Ribadu emphasized the importance of collaboration between academia and industry, stating that forging strong partnerships with aerospace companies, research institutions, and government agencies is vital for driving research, development, and innovation in the aerospace sector.

“As we stand on the brink of a new era in aviation and aerospace technology, it is critical that we equip our students with the skills and knowledge required to navigate the complexities of this dynamic field. May I also emphasize the importance of collaboration between academia and industry? By forging strong partnerships with aerospace companies, research institutions, and government agencies, we can ensure that our students have access to cutting-edge technology and real-world experiences”.

“This synergy is vital for driving research, development, and innovation in the aerospace sector. The NU-SICO curriculum and minimum academic standards CCMAS for Engineering and Technology encompasses aerospace, automotive, mechatronics, and 26 other complementary fields of engineering and technology, and is designed to not only impart theoretical knowledge, but also to foster practical skills and innovative thinking. The Commission’s holistic approach will prepare our graduates to meet the challenges of an ever-evolving industry”.

The NUC boss noted that the university’s curriculum and minimum academic standards are designed to impart theoretical knowledge and foster practical skills and innovative thinking. He expressed confidence that the university would prepare its graduates to meet the challenges of an ever-evolving industry.

Prof. Ribadu assured that the NUC would continue to provide guidance and support to ensure that the Ebonyi State University of Aeronautics and Aerospace Engineering attains its full potential. He urged all stakeholders to work collaboratively to ensure that the institution thrives and upholds the highest standards of academic integrity, excellence, and good governance.

The NUC Executive Secretary announced that the university has been assigned a special number, 300, and is recognized by the Commission as the 69th State university in Nigeria. He revealed that the university’s students would be eligible for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), and Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) interventions.

As a board member of the Church Fund, Prof. Ribadu disclosed that the Ebonyi State University of ICT Science and Technology would be the beneficiary of the 2025 Church Fund intervention, as the State has more than one State university and the government has to decide each year which institution should benefit from the intervention.

On his part, the Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, expressed gratitude to the National Universities Commission (NUC) for granting approval to the Ebonyi State University of Aeronautics and Aerospace Engineering. The certificate was presented to the state government during a ceremony, marking a significant milestone in the state’s educational history.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Patricia Obila, Nwifuru emphasized the state government’s commitment to education, highlighting its efforts to expand access to quality education through policies, infrastructure development, and funding.

She noted that the establishment of the university is part of the government’s broader strategy to promote knowledge-driven development and empower the youth.

The Deputy Governor expressed confidence that the university would empower the youth and contribute to the development of the state’s workforce. She emphasized the importance of collaboration between academia and industry, stating that the university would work closely with aerospace companies, research institutions, and government agencies to provide students with practical skills and real-world experiences.

The Deputy Governor assured that the state government would sustain the university’s excellence, stating that the institution would be a beacon of learning, character development, and societal transformation. She thanked the NUC for its guidance and support, expressing confidence that the university would meet the highest standards of academic integrity and good governance.

“Why are we giving this certificate? The certificate is given to us because we have been tested, we have gone through all the hurdles, and at the end of the day, we passed everything. And that is why this certificate is given to us to move forward through the university and make sure that we contribute our own future in education. As we all know, our government is a friendly government when it comes to education”.

The Deputy Governor noted that the university would await a letter from the NUC to invite the Commission to conduct resource verification, a crucial step in the establishment process. She expressed enthusiasm about the prospect of commencing the admission process for the 2025 academic session.

In response to questions from newsmen, the Governor of Ebonyi State emphasized that the establishment of the university was not just about numbers, but about providing specialized training in aeronautics and aerospace engineering. He noted that the state had opened an airport and deemed it necessary to establish a university that would train people in that direction.

The Governor assured that Ebonyi State was ready to support the university, stating that the State had shown its commitment to education by reaching this level without relying on external funding. He expressed confidence that the university would excel and become a leading institution in the country.

“I want to say thank you, sir. And to tell you as well that we will not only sustain this certificate, we will do everything in our own means to make sure that you have counted us as number one. But I’m telling you, by the time we start our full operation, that number last, now, will be the first.

“I hope I’m talking. Because when you go to a non-state, we always live in everything. I know that’s true.

I am telling all of you, the day you go to a non-State and see that structure that we put in place for this, you will marvel and that this is existing in this country. So we are telling you that we will sustain it. We will make you proud”.

“We will make our Nigeria proud. Because from our own little contribution, we are going to empower a lot of people from that university. Not just education, employment, and a lot of things will come up in this university”.

The establishment of the Ebonyi State University of Aeronautics and Aerospace Engineering marks a significant development in the state’s educational landscape, and it is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the future of aviation and aerospace technology in Nigeria.