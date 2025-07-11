23.8 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Maritime

Lekki Deepsea Port handles 20% of projected cargo

by Peter Anayo080

The Lekki Deepsea Port says the facility is currently handling only about 20 per cent of its projected cargo throughput in spite of an installed capacity of 1.2 million TEUs.

The Deputy Managing Director of the port, Mr Daniel Odibe, made this known in an interactive session with newsmen in Lagos on Thursday.

Odibe attributed the shortfall to prevailing economic challenges that had impacted the port’s operations in recent times.

He said the port had initiated efforts to ramp up operations from 54,289 TEUs to 500,000 TEUs by the end of 2025.

Odibe explained that the removal of fuel subsidies, and the depreciation of the Naira against major foreign currencies had also led to a decline in imports.

He, however, noted that cargo volumes were now gradually recovering.

The Lekki Port executive also explained that transshipment activities to ports in neighbouring and landlocked countries had similarly increased.

He said: “Lekki Port currently receives between 10 to 12 vessels every month and Lekki Port transshipment operations have also increased substantially.

“Lekki Port is currently doing international transshipment to Togo, Ghana and Abidjan and some Landlock. We are picking up because the Naira is gradually picking up.

“Volumes fell because of Naira depreciation and removal of subsidy and this caused a setback in our projection.

“As at 2023, when we started operations, we did 54,289 TEUs and as of June of this year, we have done 222,000 and we are projecting 400,000-500,000 TEUs.”

Odibe disclosed that the vessel turn around time at Lekki Port, currently stands 48 hours, as against one hour twenty-five minutes for truck turn around time, while cargo dwell time is 16 days.

Also, its Managing Director, Mr Qiang Wang, who was represented by Chief Operating Officer, (COO), Young Xixiong, said that Lekki Port would continue to raise the bar to international standards.

Wang said the port would continue to push the envelope, set the bar higher, to uphold its position as West Africa’s deepest sea port.

“The result of our unrelenting commitment for world class standards is visible in the gigantic footprints we are putting on the map of maritime trade in Africa.

“This is by deploying technology, driving operational efficiency, and shaping regional trade.

“Also it’s our commitment to the development of our host communities and the well-being of the inhabitants through our corporate social responsibility which goes beyond donations,” Wang said.

He said that the port would continue doing a good job that would unlock more opportunities and deeper collaboration, for the growth of the maritime sector.

 

