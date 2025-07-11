killing of commuters in Mangun: 20 suspects referred to Jos correctional custodial center.

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

No fewer than 20 suspects alleged to be involved in killing of commuters in Mangun community, Mangu local government area of Plateau State were referred to Jos correctional custodial center.

The suspects which appeared before Hon. Justice Boniface Ngyou, at the Plateau State High Court 10, Jos Division on Friday pleaded not guilty on the four (4) count charges levelled against them.

Daily champion reports that the suspects charged to court by the commissioner of police Plateau State Command, CP Emmanuel Adesina over allegations bothering on criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and other offenses.

According to count one charged, “that on 20th June, 2025, at Mangun community of Mangu LGA, the 20 suspects and others at large committed criminal conspiracy which is contrary to section (59) Plateau State criminal law act 2017.

“Count two charge: that on 20th June, 2025, at Mangun, Mangu LGA, the 20 suspects and others at large armed self with dangerous weapons and attack one Hamish Abdullahi and 20 others, the offense which contrary to section (220) of Plateau State criminal law act 2017.

“Count three charge: that on 20th June, 2025, in Mangun, Mangu LGA, the 20 suspects and others at large armed themselves with dangerous weapons such as; guns, matches, and petrol without provocation and set ablaze 18- seater bus, which is contrary to section (313) of Plateau State criminal law act 2017.

“Count four charge: that on 20th June, 2025, in Mangun, Mangu LGA the 20 suspects and others at large armed themselves with deadly weapons such as guns, matches and subsequently attacked 18- seater bus and killed 12 commuters. The suspects committed a culpable homicide offense that is against provision of section (189) of Plateau State criminal law act 2017.”

The Defendants having taken their plea and pleaded not guilty, Samuel Ikutanwa, O/C legal and prosecution sought relief from court for adjournment to enable case management hearing. However, Counsel to the Defendants, Chief Garba Pwol SAN did not opposed the application.

The Presiding judge, Justice Boniface Ngyou adjourned the matter to 13th October, 2025, for case management hearing. He also order that the Defendants should be kept at Jos custodial center.

According to Garba Pwol SAN, “We prayed before the court, but today, 20 individuals have been arraigned. Yesterday (Thursday 10th July, 2025), we pointed out that among the 22 people, there were juveniles—minors. Today, the charges were amended, removing the minors, leaving us with 20 defendants. All 20 pleaded not guilty to a four-count charge, which is quite expected.

“The matter has been adjourned to October 13 for the next safety case management hearing. This is a complex case, and under the law, capital offenses are taken very seriously. Therefore, bail is not granted unless there are special circumstances.

“The issue of bail will be addressed later. For now, the court has ordered that the defendants remain in Jos Custodial Centre until the next adjournment.”