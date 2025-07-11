Kenzy Highlights mentorship gap in Nollywood’s new wave

JOSHUA AKINLABI

As Nigeria’s film industry continues to expand its global reach and cultural influence, a subtle yet significant challenge lies beneath its success one that Nigerian actor and digital storyteller Ezike Uche Kelvin, known professionally as Kenzy, believes requires immediate attention: the absence of structured mentorship for emerging Nollywood talents.

For Kenzy, this isn’t a sentimental plea to relive the past. It’s a call to safeguard continuity and craft. When he reflects on Nollywood’s earlier era, what stands out is not just the excellence of the performances, but the environment in which that excellence was nurtured. Icons like Pete Edochie, Nkem Owoh, and Olu Jacobs didn’t simply arrive as stars they were shaped within an ecosystem that valued mentorship, discipline, and shared experience.

“Their greatness wasn’t random,” Kenzy says. “It came from being groomed, guided, corrected, and surrounded by professionals who believed in passing on knowledge. It wasn’t just about acting it was about growing under mentorship.”

Today, the pathways into Nollywood have widened. With mobile technology, social media, and independent production making content creation more accessible than ever, new actors, directors, and writers are entering the space in large numbers. But Kenzy points out that access alone doesn’t equal growth. For many newcomers, the journey is solitary. While they may watch tutorials or attend acting workshops, what’s often missing is the kind of hands on, intergenerational learning that builds lasting skill and professionalism.

“You can’t learn timing, patience, or presence from a YouTube clip,” he adds. “You learn that by being in a room with people who’ve done the work.”

The gap is already visible. Many fresh faces on screen bring energy, charisma, and raw creativity but without mentorship, there’s often a lack of discipline, understanding of craft, or sense of set culture. Directors may have bold visions but no understanding of team dynamics. Writers may have voices but struggle with structure. The result? Content that entertains but lacks refinement. Ambition without anchoring.

Kenzy insists that mentorship is not about preserving hierarchy or gatekeeping it’s about longevity. It’s about ensuring that the future of Nollywood doesn’t lose touch with its core values in the pursuit of speed or trendiness.

“We have all the talent we need,” he says. “But talent alone isn’t enough. Structure turns potential into legacy. And structure starts with mentorship.”

He proposes more apprenticeship opportunities across production sets, deliberate mentorship schemes within studios, and a cultural shift where established names in the industry see mentoring as an obligation, not an afterthought. To him, the industry’s maturity will be measured not just by how many new names it creates, but by how many of those names are prepared to lead, direct, and elevate others.

There’s also a deeply personal angle to Kenzy’s viewpoint. As someone who grew up watching the legends of Nollywood, he always imagined that one day he would work with them not just as a colleague, but as a student. That dream, for many, has passed. Several of the stars he admired have left the scene or passed on before those opportunities could materialize.

“We lost so many before we got the chance to learn directly from them,” he reflects. “That loss is personal. And cultural. But it also reminds us that we must carry their spirit of mentorship forward.”

As he builds his own path balancing social media stardom with an acting career that continues to grow Kenzy is part of a generation that stands at a critical junction. One foot in the digital age, one foot in Nollywood’s traditional world, he sees the responsibility to bridge the gap, not just for himself but for those coming after him.

“Success doesn’t end with you,” he says. “If you’re truly successful, you’ll use your experience to lift others. That’s how we build a future worth being part of.”

In an industry where trends shift quickly and content can go viral overnight, Kenzy’s message may not be the loudest. But it is lasting. He believes that without mentorship, the glamour fades quickly. And without foundational knowledge passed down intentionally, even the most promising future can begin to unravel.

“Mentorship is legacy,” he says. “And in Nollywood, legacy is what will keep us moving forward not just faster, but better.”