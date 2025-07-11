Investigative hearing on a Petition filed against NELMCO regarding sale of PHCNs core assisted, scups by House of rep committee on Public Assists Committee held in Abuja

L—R… Deputy Chairman House of representative committee on, Public Assists Committee, Hon Dabo Haruna, members of the Committee, Hon Umar Ajilo and Hon Abiodun Akinlade during the investigative hearing on a Petition filed against NELMCO the Nigeria Electricity Management Company regarding the sale of PHCNs core assisted and scups by House of representative committee on, Public Assists Committee, held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

L—R… Deputy Chairman House of representative committee on, Public Assists Committee, Hon. Dabo Haruna, members of the Committee, Hon Umar Ajilo Hon Abiodun Akinlade and Hon Blessing Amadi, during the investigative hearing on a Petition filed against NELMCO the Nigeria Electricity Management Company regarding the sale of PHCNs core assisted and scups by House of representative committee on, Public Assists Committee, held at the National Assembly in Abuja…PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.