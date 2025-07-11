26.6 C
July 11, 2025
Photo Gallery

Interactive Session to proffer solutions to flood disaster in Nigeria held at Nat’l Assembly Abuja

by Peter Anayo079

From Left… Representative of Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr Ngozi Abohwo, Director general, Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, Umar Ibrahim Mohammed and  Acting Managing Director, National Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development, HYPPADEC, Jimoh Haruna Gabi during the interactive session to proffer solutions to flood disaster in Nigeria at National Assembly Abuja, yesterday.

From left…  Clerk of the House Committee on  Hydrological Services and HYPPADEC, Echiegu  Ignatius, Chairman of the Committee, Pascal  Agbodike and Deputy Chairman, Paul Ekpo, during the interactive session to proffer solutions to the flood disaster in Nigeria at the National Assembly, Abuja yesterday …PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

