Insurgency: FG secures 44 terrorism-financing convictions

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

The Federal Government has secured 44 convictions out of 54 terrorism-financing cases during Phase 7 of the ongoing Kainji Detention Facility Terrorism Trials.

According to a statement released by Michael Abu, Head of the Department of Strategic Communication at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the trials were conducted across four courts, with ten cases adjourned for further hearing.

The convicted individuals received prison sentences ranging from 10 to 30 years, all to be served with hard labour — a measure the statement described as underscoring the gravity of their crimes and the Nigerian justice system’s zero tolerance for terrorism and its enablers.

Phase 7 of the trials commenced on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, and was officially flagged off at an opening ceremony held at the Kainji facility. Major General Adamu Garba Laka, the National Coordinator of the NCTC, delivered a keynote speech on behalf of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu. The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), was represented by the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, Mohammed Babadoko Abubakar.

Both officials used the occasion to reaffirm the government’s steadfast commitment to justice, accountability, and the lawful prosecution of terrorism-related offences.

They emphasized that the ongoing mass trials reflect Nigeria’s resolve to counter violent extremism using a transparent and rules-based legal process.

The recently concluded Phase 6 trials had seen 237 terrorism-related cases heard, leading to 200 convictions.

Those convicted faced a wide spectrum of penalties, including the death sentence, life imprisonment, and jail terms ranging from 20 to 70 years, depending on the severity of their crimes.

The charges included mass killings, destruction of religious and civilian infrastructure, and the abduction and abuse of women and children, particularly in the Gina Kara Kai community of Borno State.

With the successful conclusion of Phase 7, Nigeria has now recorded a total of 785 convictions related to terrorism financing and associated offences.

Authorities say the landmark achievement represents significant progress in disrupting terror networks, cutting off financial support to insurgents, and restoring public trust in the nation’s security and judicial systems.

The trials are part of a broader strategy by the Nigerian government to strengthen national security through coordinated military, legal, and intelligence-based actions, especially in regions affected by years of insurgency and violence.

The NCTC and the Office of the National Security Adviser reiterated that the fight against terrorism would be sustained through both offensive operations and the continued deployment of lawful judicial mechanisms to ensure lasting peace and justice for victims of terror.

