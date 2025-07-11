23.8 C
News

Gov Yusuf clears N22bn out of N48bn backlog of retirees’ gratuities, death benefits

by Peter Anayo095

OZUMI ABDUL 

 

In a determined push to restore dignity to pensioners and families of deceased workers, Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has so far settled ₦22 billion out of the inherited ₦48 billion backlog of unpaid retirees’ gratuities and death benefits.

 

The Governor’s bold intervention comes as he approved the fourth tranche of payments, amounting to ₦6 billion, bringing relief to hundreds of retirees and next-of-kin who have awaited their entitlements for years.

 

Governor Yusuf had earlier disbursed ₦5 billion in the first tranche, followed by ₦6 billion each in the second and third tranches, demonstrating a sustained commitment to offsetting the massive debt left by the previous administration.

 

A statement from the Government spokesperson Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa described the payments as part of the Governor’s broader agenda to address long-standing liabilities and reposition Kano State as a model of responsible governance.

 

“Governor Yusuf remains resolute in his pledge to pay every kobo owed to our retirees and the families of our late civil servants,” the statement read.

 

The settlement of these outstanding gratuities and death benefits not only alleviates the hardship faced by affected families but also reaffirms the administration’s promise to restore trust in government and uphold social justice.

 

Governor Yusuf further assured that the remaining balance will be cleared in subsequent tranches, ensuring that no pensioner or bereaved family is left behind.

 

This unprecedented intervention reflects the Governor’s people-centered governance, bringing hope to thousands whose sacrifices built the foundations of Kano State.

 

