Egbin Power CEO calls for sustainable development in electricity sector

by Editor072

The Chief Executive Officer of Egbin Power Plc, Mokhtar Bounour, has reaffirmed the company’s unwavering commitment to driving sustainable development in Nigeria’s power sector during the Shell Power Conference 2025.

The conference, held in Ikeja, Lagos, under the theme “Powering Nigeria’s Energy Future: Bridging the Gap Between Ambition and Action,” brought together key stakeholders, industry leaders, and policy experts to deliberate on actionable pathways for powering Nigeria’s energy future.

Speaking at the high-level gathering, Bounour described the conversations as bold, honest, and forward-thinking, highlighting the need for a united front to tackle the challenges within the electricity sector.

 

He said: “While compliance with health and safety standards comes first in generating electricity safely, our actions and commitment to providing adequate and reliable electricity to power industries, hospitals, strategic institutions, schools, and homes will enhance socio-economic development in Nigeria.

 

 

 

“Our collective actions and collaborations among players across generations, transmission, and distribution will catalyse improvement of the current situation we have now.  We have explored how collaboration can unlock transformative investments, improve liquidity, and accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge technologies that will drive operational excellence,” Bounour noted.

 

 

 

He emphasised that the path forward must focus on efficiency, strategic partnerships, and the adoption of innovative solutions to enhance power generation and distribution in Nigeria.

 

“The challenges ahead are real, but so is our shared determination,” Bounour noted. He explained that he is inspired by the commitment to driving meaningful change in our industry.

 

 

 

Speaking further, Bounour pointed out the importance of stakeholder collaboration and regulatory support in transforming the sector. He reiterated Egbin’s readiness to partner across value chains to drive results, noting that the company continuously invests in innovation and operational upgrades to meet Nigeria’s growing energy demand.

 

 

 

“We are further driven by our commitment to real progress and turning our vision into results by building a truly sustainable energy ecosystem,” Bounour shared.

 

 

 

According to him, “the road to a brighter energy future requires our collaboration, and I believe that together, we can close the gap between where we are and where we need to be. The future of Nigeria’s energy sector is not a dream. It is a mission, let’s power it together,” Bounour affirmed.

 

 

 

The Shell Power Conference also featured interactive presentations, insightful industry analysis, networking opportunities, as well as impactful discussions focused on driving positive development in the sector. The event concluded with a call to action for all stakeholders to align their ambitions with concrete steps, ensuring a resilient and inclusive energy future for Nigeria.

 

 

