CallMeKenzy highlights mentorship gap in Nollywood’s new wave

JOSHUA AKINLABI

As Nigeria’s film industry continues to grow into a global cultural force, a quiet but critical challenge persists beneath the surface one that actor and digital storyteller Kelvin Ezike, widely known as CallMeKenzy, believes deserves urgent attention: the lack of structured mentorship for the new generation of Nollywood creatives.

For CallMeKenzy, the conversation isn’t about nostalgia, it’s about legacy. When he reflects on the golden era of Nollywood, he sees more than just iconic performances. He sees a time when actors and filmmakers were shaped not only by raw talent but by the steady influence of those who came before them. Figures like Pete Edochie, Nkem Owoh, and Olu Jacobs, he notes, were not merely born into the craft; they were nurtured through years of collaboration, guidance, and on-set learning.

“Their greatness wasn’t accidental,” he says. “It came from being part of a system where experience was passed down. Where people didn’t just act they grew under mentorship.”

Today, the picture is different. While access to the industry has widened thanks to mobile technology, digital platforms, and independent funding, CallMeKenzy points out that many emerging talents are being left to navigate the industry blindly. YouTube tutorials, masterclasses, and acting schools exist, yes but what’s often missing is hands-on, intergenerational learning. The kind that can only happen when experienced professionals take young talents under their wing, offer real-time feedback, and help them navigate the subtle demands of the job that no video can teach.

The consequences of this gap are visible. Without mentorship, young actors may have screen presence but lack discipline. Directors may have ambition but no grasp of set dynamics. Writers may have a voice but little structure. The result is often a growing body of content that lacks the technical refinement and professional grounding that mentorship instills.

For CallMeKenzy, mentorship is not about hierarchy or gatekeeping. It’s about continuity. It’s about ensuring that Nollywood’s progress does not come at the expense of its integrity. “We have talent,” he affirms. “What we need is structure. And structure comes when knowledge isn’t hoarded it’s shared.”

He advocates for more apprenticeship-based programs within production companies, more behind-the-scenes opportunities for emerging actors, and a cultural shift that encourages established figures to see mentoring as part of their professional contribution, not just an optional gesture. In his view, the strength of an industry is not measured by how many people enter it, but by how well it prepares them to stay, grow, and lead others.

There is also a deeper emotional layer to his stance. As someone who grew up watching the legends of Nollywood, CallMeKenzy once dreamed of standing beside them not just as peers, but as students hungry to learn. That window, for many of his heroes, is now closed. And for him, it’s a quiet loss not just personally, but culturally.

“We lost many of them before we had the chance to sit with them,” he says. “Now, it’s our responsibility to make sure their spirit of mentorship doesn’t die with them.”

As a young actor navigating both traditional Nollywood and the new digital terrain, CallMeKenzy is positioning himself as part of a new movement one that honors the past while building a more thoughtful future. He believes that mentorship is not a luxury, but a responsibility for anyone who has found their footing in the industry.

“We need to normalize the idea that success includes lifting others. That’s how an industry grows. That’s how a culture survives.”

In a field as fast-paced and competitive as Nollywood, this message may not trend as quickly as a skit or a viral monologue. But for Kelvin Ezike (CallMeKenzy), it’s the kind of message that builds a foundation. And without a foundation, no structure, no matter how flashy, can truly last.