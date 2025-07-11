Bauchi: SWAN Congratulates Wikki Tourists FC on NPFL Promotion

23.9 C
July 11, 2025
by Editor057

 

SELYA YARNAP , Bauchi

Bauchi State Chapter  of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), has congratulated  Wikki Tourists Football Club on their triumphant return to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

This was contained in a press  statement  signed  by the State Chairman of the  State, Bala Bawaji  and made available  to Sporting Champion.

According to the Chairman, Wikki’s outstanding performance at the NNL25 Super 8 Tournament in Asaba, Delta State was a clear testament to their resilience, discipline, and footballing excellence.

“This remarkable achievement reflects the hard work of the players, the technical crew, the management, and the unwavering support of fans across Bauchi State and beyond,” he said.

“Your commitment and determination have once again placed Bauchi on the national football map”

The statement  added.
“As you prepare to compete among Nigeria’s football elite, SWAN Bauchi assures you of our continued support and coverage.

“We believe that with the same spirit, Wikki Tourists FC will make a resounding impact in the NPFL”.

 

