Bauchi: SWAN Congratulates Wikki Tourists FC on NPFL Promotion

SELYA YARNAP , Bauchi

Bauchi State Chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), has congratulated Wikki Tourists Football Club on their triumphant return to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

This was contained in a press statement signed by the State Chairman of the State, Bala Bawaji and made available to Sporting Champion.

According to the Chairman, Wikki’s outstanding performance at the NNL25 Super 8 Tournament in Asaba, Delta State was a clear testament to their resilience, discipline, and footballing excellence.

“This remarkable achievement reflects the hard work of the players, the technical crew, the management, and the unwavering support of fans across Bauchi State and beyond,” he said.

“Your commitment and determination have once again placed Bauchi on the national football map”

The statement added.

“As you prepare to compete among Nigeria’s football elite, SWAN Bauchi assures you of our continued support and coverage.

“We believe that with the same spirit, Wikki Tourists FC will make a resounding impact in the NPFL”.