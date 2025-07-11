All On invests $0.25m in enee.io to scale sales operations in Nigeria

FROM LEFT: Investment Associate, All On, Abdulazeez Bakare; Chief Executive Officer, All On Partnerships for Energy Access (All On) Nigeria, Caroline Eboumbou; Chief Executive Officer, enee.io, David Smith, and Head of Sales for Nigeria, enee.io, Isaiah Umoh, at the official signing ceremony of the partnership between All On and enee.io to mark the investment of USD 0.25 million by All On to scale enee.io’s renewable energy operations in Nigeria.

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

In a move that reinforces its mission to expand energy access across Nigeria, All On, a leading impact investment company, has announced a strategic investment of $250,000 in enee.io, a cutting-edge technology firm specializing in advanced energy monitoring systems.

This investment marks a significant step in scaling enee.io’s sales operations within Nigeria, enabling the company to broaden its reach and impact in the off-grid energy sector.

enee.io is recognized for its intelligent software solutions that simplify energy management and enhance the efficiency of renewable energy systems—an ideal fit with All On’s commitment to supporting scalable, high-impact clean energy businesses.

enee.io’s technology goes beyond innovation—it builds trust in renewable energy by equipping users with the tools to monitor and manage their energy systems effectively.

This empowers individuals and businesses to make informed decisions, optimize energy use, and to contribute to a more sustainable future.

Speaking at the signing, Oluseye Bassir, Investment Manager at All On said, the “At All On, our mission is rooted in creating opportunities for communities that have been excluded from sustainable energy conversations.

By investing in enee.io, we are supporting a platform that enables Nigerians to manage their energy consumption, cut wastage and maximize the performance of their energy devices.

The CEO of enee.io, David Smith added:“We’re thrilled to have All On as a strategic investor. Their deep understanding of the Nigerian energy landscape and their commitment to scaling impactful clean energy solutions make them an ideal partner for enee.io.

“This investment will accelerate our rollout across Nigeria, helping more businesses and communities move away from inadequate grid supply and expensive diesel, and towards more reliable and affordable energy powered by smarter, data-driven systems.

“This partnership highlights All On’s continued dedication to empowering entrepreneurs, strengthening clean energy value chains, and building an inclusive energy future—one solution, one community at a time,” he said.