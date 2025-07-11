26.9 C
Lagos
July 11, 2025
Trending now

3,600 students receive upkeep payments as NELFUND resolves disbursement issues

NUC approves Ebonyi State University of Aeronautics , Aerospace Engineering, opens up…

Kenzy Highlights mentorship gap in Nollywood’s new wave

Interactive Session to proffer solutions to flood disaster in Nigeria held at…

VC Prof. Nyaudo Ndaeyo Advises 624 Uniuyo Education Graduate Teachers Inducted Into…

How Africa Can Leverage Its Demographic Edge to Become a Global AI…

All On invests $0.25m in enee.io to scale sales operations in Nigeria

Nigeria rejected U.S. push to accept Venezuelan deportees- Minister

Reps committee with Rectors of Polytechnics / Shareholders held at Nat’l Assembly…

Investigative hearing on a Petition filed against NELMCO regarding sale of PHCNs…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Education

3,600 students receive upkeep payments as NELFUND resolves disbursement issues

by Peter Anayo0113

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) is thrilled to announce a major milestone in its disbursement process, as 3,600 Students Receive Upkeep Payments.

This is as Student beneficiaries who updated their bank account information from digital wallet platforms to traditional commercial bank accounts have successfully received their upkeep payments.

The Director, Strategic Communications, Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), Mrs. Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, in a press release, said this development brings relief to over 3,600 students who had previously encountered delays due to incompatibility issues with digital-only banking platforms.

The release states that the NELFUND team appreciates the patience and cooperation of all affected students, which has enabled this progress.

Students still using digital wallet accounts and awaiting payment are encouraged to submit a support request through the NELFUND portal to update their bank details. Alternatively, they can visit their institution’s IT office, which will compile and forward their cases to NELFUND for resolution.

The organization remains dedicated to ensuring that all eligible students receive their support. This resolution process is part of NELFUND’s broader effort to enhance the efficiency, transparency, and student-centered delivery of its services.

For further inquiries or assistance, the release explained that students can reach out to NELFUND through:
Email: info@nelf.gov.ng, Official social media platforms:
1. X (formerly Twitter): @nelfund
2. Instagram: @nelfund
3. Facebook & LinkedIn: Nigerian Education Loan Fund – NELFUND
– Website: (link unavailable)

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Opposition PDP House of Reps members raise alarm over plot   to weaken party by anti-party agents

Editor

NUC seeks review of Establishment Act

Peter Anayo

Why We Don’t Accept IIJ Certificates – Bayelsa HOS

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO