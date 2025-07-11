3,600 Students Receive Upkeep Payments as NELFUND Resolves Disbursement Issues

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) is thrilled to announce a major milestone in its disbursement process, as 3,600 Students Receive Upkeep Payments.

This is as Student beneficiaries who updated their bank account information from digital wallet platforms to traditional commercial bank accounts have successfully received their upkeep payments.

The Director, Strategic Communications

Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND),Mrs. Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, in a press release said

this development brings relief to over 3,600 students who had previously encountered delays due to incompatibility issues with digital-only banking platforms.

The release states that the NELFUND team appreciates the patience and cooperation of all affected students, which has enabled this progress.

Students still using digital wallet accounts and awaiting payment are encouraged to submit a support request through the NELFUND portal to update their bank details. Alternatively, they can visit their institution’s IT office, which will compile and forward their cases to NELFUND for resolution.

The organization remains dedicated to ensuring that all eligible students receive their support. This resolution process is part of NELFUND’s broader effort to enhance the efficiency, transparency, and student-centered delivery of its services.

For further inquiries or assistance, the release explained that students can reach out to NELFUND through:

Email: info@nelf.gov.ng, Official social media platforms:

1. X (formerly Twitter): @nelfund

2. Instagram: @nelfund

3. Facebook & LinkedIn: Nigerian Education Loan Fund – NELFUND

– Website: (link unavailable)