2027: Akpabio tasks A’Ibom APC on unity, support for Tinubu, Eno

The President of the Senate, Mr Godswill Akpabio has urged the entire structure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom to remain united and support President Bola Tinubu and Gov. Umo Eno in building a united and prosperous Nigeria.

Akpabio made the call while addressing a stakeholders’ meeting of the APC in Uyo on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the stakeholders meeting consisted of the ward, chapter and state Executives and the first APC stakeholders meeting after the movement of Eno into the APC.

The senate president congratulated the governor on his recent movement into the APC, describing him as a man of peace and a unifier.

Akpabio said his vision for a politically united Akwa Ibom had been fulfilled with the historic movement of Eno to the progressive party.

He hailed the governor’s inclusive leadership style and swift alignment with the APC’s vision.

“Akwa Ibom is one. This governor is a unifier and we should shun divisive tendencies and support him to bring development to our dear state.

“When I moved to the APC in 2018, my intention was to link our state to the national power grid and I’m happy, that the vision has become a reality with the leadership of Eno in the state,” Akpabio said.

According to him, the pervading atmosphere of unity in Akwa Ibom will make the entire state to massively support Tinubu to continue with his reforms that would guarantee a stable economic prosperity and growth for the nation.

In a voice vote proposed by the president of the senate, the stakeholders unanimously adopted Tinubu and Eno for a second term in their respective offices.

The highpoint of the meeting was a formal declaration of Eno as the political leader of the APC in Akwa Ibom and the symbolic handing over of the broom, symbol of the party to him.

In his remarks, Eno said that his movement into the APC would advance the course of development in the state and enable him to work for the successful re-election of Tinubu.

He expressed satisfaction with the representation of Akpabio, assuring that the state would support his return to the senate in 2027.