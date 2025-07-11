129 associations seek party status as INEC adopts digital registration

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the development of a new online portal to handle political party registration.

The commission said it has received an additional seven applications from associations seeking registration, bringing the total number to 129.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, following the Commission’s weekly meeting in Abuja.

Olumekun explained that the Commission is replacing the manual registration process with a digital platform integrated as a module within the Party Financial Reporting and Auditing System (PFRAS).

He said: “Since last week, seven more applications have been received, bringing the total number so far to 129. All the requests are being processed.

Unlike the manual method used in previous registration, the Commission is introducing a political party registration portal, which is a module in our Party Financial Reporting and Auditing System (PFRAS).

“This will make the process faster and seamless. In the next week, the Commission will conclude the final testing of the portal before deployment.

“Thereafter, the next step for associations that meet the requirements to proceed to the application stage will be announced. The Commission will also issue guidelines to facilitate the filing of applications using the PFRAS.

“Meanwhile, the list of the new associations has been uploaded to our website and other platforms for public information.”