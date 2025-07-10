26.9 C
Lagos
July 10, 2025
Trending now

Plateau: 22 suspects arraign in court over killing of commuters 

No crack in Edo APC –Ikpea, senatorial aspirant

Investigative hearing on alleged unethical practices in disbursement of students loans held…

I don’t want to be APC national chairman – SGF, Akume

Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging Edo governorship election

Coalition: Bode George asks Atiku, Tambuwal, others to retrace step, says PDP…

Wike congratulates Okpebholo on Supreme Court victory

Supreme Court affirms Okpebholo as Edo Governor

Presidency blasts Boss Mustapha over ‘Tinubu didn’t make Buhari President’ comment

Tinubu supplied Buhari’s golden victory votes in 2015, Okechukwu replies Boss Mustapha

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Wike congratulates Okpebholo on Supreme Court victory

by Peter Anayo0114

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

 

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has applauded the Supreme Court’s verdict affirming Monday Okpebholo’s triumph in the Edo State governorship election held last September.

 

In a statement released on Thursday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, Wike encouraged Governor Okpebholo to remain dedicated, noting that the victory should motivate him to serve the people of Edo State even more selflessly.

 

Wike described the Supreme Court’s judgement as the ultimate validation of the mandate given to Governor Okpebholo by the people of Edo State.

 

“This victory belongs to the people of Edo State, who elected Governor Okpebholo.

 

“It is a call for greater commitment to serving the people. I congratulate the governor and urge him to continue working tirelessly for the betterment of Edo State and its people.”

 

He also called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dr. Asuerime Ighodalo, to join forces with Governor Okpebholo for the development of Edo State.

 

“Now that the final verdict has been delivered on who won the governorship election, it is in the collective interest of Edo State for all opponents of the governor to come together and support him,” Wike stated.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Lagos Assembly crisis: Finally, GAC prevails, Meranda bows out as speaker

Peter Anayo

Sanwo-Olu hands over 260 security vehicles, gadgets to police

Peter Anayo

OPC to six S/West Govs; Declare State of Emergency on security, invite us to deal with foreign terrorists camping in Yorubaland

Bisiriyu Olaoye
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO