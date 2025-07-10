Wike congratulates Okpebholo on Supreme Court victory

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has applauded the Supreme Court’s verdict affirming Monday Okpebholo’s triumph in the Edo State governorship election held last September.

In a statement released on Thursday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, Wike encouraged Governor Okpebholo to remain dedicated, noting that the victory should motivate him to serve the people of Edo State even more selflessly.

Wike described the Supreme Court’s judgement as the ultimate validation of the mandate given to Governor Okpebholo by the people of Edo State.

“This victory belongs to the people of Edo State, who elected Governor Okpebholo.

“It is a call for greater commitment to serving the people. I congratulate the governor and urge him to continue working tirelessly for the betterment of Edo State and its people.”

He also called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dr. Asuerime Ighodalo, to join forces with Governor Okpebholo for the development of Edo State.

“Now that the final verdict has been delivered on who won the governorship election, it is in the collective interest of Edo State for all opponents of the governor to come together and support him,” Wike stated.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2