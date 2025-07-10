WAPCo advances regulatory alignment, regional energy cooperation

West African Gas Pipeline Company Ltd. (WAPCo) has reaffirmed its commitment to regional energy development by pursuing solutions through digital transformation, regulatory reforms, and enhanced stakeholder collaboration.

Mr Odey Adamade, General Counsel, WAPCo, gave the assurance in a statement on Thursday.

Odey Adamade, was quoted to have highlighted this strategic focus at a recent high-level forum in Abuja, where key players from the oil and gas sector gathered to boost WAPCo’s operational efficiency and long-term viability.

Tracing WAPCo’s origins to a 1982 ECOWAS initiative and the subsequent 2003 treaty establishing the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP) Project, Adamade described WAGP as one of Africa’s most ambitious cross-border energy projects.

He said that the pipeline spans 691 kilometers from Nigeria to Ghana, serving multiple countries with vital energy resources.

“Stakeholders praised WAPCo for its transparency and open communication, which are essential for fostering sustainable collaboration,” he said.

Adamade described the forum as a comprehensive, cross-functional engagement involving ministries, private sector actors, traditional authorities, and security agencies working together to support WAPCo’s mission.

“These discussions demonstrate a shared commitment to the vision of synergy and integration that WAPCo embodies,” he added.

Adamade also reaffirmed WAPCo’s dedication to mutual development with host communities, emphasising that these partnerships underpin its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes aimed at promoting sustainable growth and improving living standards.

He said that the pipeline system had evolved from a unidirectional gas flow to a dynamic, bi-directional network catering to both commercial and community needs.

“The WAGP includes a 569-kilometer offshore segment of 20-inch pipelines, supported by critical infrastructure such as the Lagos Beach Compressor Station, the Tema Regulation and Metering Station, and the Itoki Regulation and Metering Station.

Adamade provided updates on ongoing legislative amendments to the West African Gas Pipeline Act across member states, which are designed to enhance operational efficiency and long-term viability.

He said that the amendments address key fiscal issues, including licensing by the West African Gas Pipeline Authority (WAGPA).

“Engagements are underway with relevant ministries and parliaments, each progressing through various stages.

“Senior officials from key regulatory agencies pledged improved support for WAPCo through digitisation and enhanced service delivery,” he added.

Mr Zach Adedeji, Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), represented by Ms Victoria Lebi, Deputy Director and Head of Oil and Gas Audit, said that revenue collection processes had been fully digitised, a reform expected to benefit WAPCo directly.

Adedeji said that FIRS is also committed to streamlining fiscal procedures in alignment with WAPCo’s operational needs.

Also, Mr Steve Zakka-Ayuba, Senior Technical Adviser to the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), highlighted that licensing processes had been automated.

According to him, this is with all enquiries now handled via a digital platform, significantly improving responsiveness and efficiency.

Oba Saheed Temitope Adamson of Ajido in Badagry, Lagos, also attended the forum, symbolising the deep-rooted community integration WAPCo has fostered since commencing commercial operations in 2011.

The outcomes of the forum align with ECOWAS’s broader agenda of regional energy integration and economic cooperation.

Through strengthened stakeholder collaboration and legal modernisation, WAPCo is positioned to remain a key catalyst for the region’s energy development