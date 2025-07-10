Tinubu supplied Buhari’s golden victory votes in 2015, Okechukwu replies Boss Mustapha

Former Director General of Voice of Nigeria, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, has said that President Bola Tinubu gave former President Muhammadu Buhari the crucial block votes that made him victorious in the 2015 election.

Okechukwu made the remark in response to a claim by the immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, that Tinubu did not make Buhari president.

Okechukwu, in a statement on Thursday, submitted that Mustapha was not in a position to know what Tinubu did for Buhari’s victory, having been a member of the Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN, at the time.

Okechukwu said: “The truism is that President Tinubu laid the premium golden victory votes which made Buhari president in 2015”.

“May I hereby plead that there is no need for controversy because my friend, Boss Mustapha, should be excused as he was not with us in 2003 when Buhari began the presidential race. He was in ACN and did not know the water that passed the realpolitik bridge. That is why he relied only on mathematical calculations of votes in 2015 and not on realpolitik,” Okechukwu retorted.

The ex-VoN helmsman recalled that in Buhari’s first election in 2003, their submission at the Presidential Election Tribunal was that Buhari won majority votes, not only the 12.7 million, which INEC allocated to him, the ground upon which Sylvester Nsofor JSC’s minority judgment rested on that slip, numbering was jettisoned.

“Then in 2007 general elections, one of the worst, Buhari was rigged out, which made the famous beneficiary, President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua to graciously admit that the election which brought him to power was flawed.

“In 2011, when our merger with Tinubu’s ACN failed, Buhari lost and we rekindled the ACN merger once again, luckily this time, it produced the premium golden victory votes that propelled our principal to Aso Rock.”

He said that President Tinubu’s premium golden votes were laid the day he unequivocally guaranteed Buhari that he is going to support him to be president with all his political structure.

Okechukwu recounted that when Tinubu was asked about his friendship with Atiku and Kwankwaso, he agreed and said that he had told them that Buhari is the man with a formidable 12 million Vote-Bank to support.

“I am a witness to how this scenario played out when we, the delegates of the defunct CPC, were instructed to negotiate only with the ACN.

And when we arrived at Chief Tom Ikimi’s Maitama house, we refused to negotiate with ANPP and Co. It took pleadings and adjournments before we all sat together to hatch the APC merger in July 2013.

“The rest, they say, is history; truly without Asiwaju’s premium supplementary votes, no two-thirds spread and no victory,” Okechukwu submitted.

