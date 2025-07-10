26.9 C
Politics

Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging Edo governorship election

by Peter Anayo0113

The Supreme Court has ruled that the petitioners seeking to nullify the Edo State governorship election failed to substantiate their claims.

Delivering its verdict on Thursday, the apex court held that since the petitioners did not challenge results from all the polling units across the state, it was “absurd” to demand the nullification of the entire election and to be declared winners.

The court further stated that the appellants failed to call witnesses or tender admissible evidence to prove irregularities in the disputed polling units.

With this ruling, the Supreme Court has affirmed the outcome of the election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

 

