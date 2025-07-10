Soludo, a danger to Igbo nation, unfit to hold public office -IPOB

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Following Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State utterances during his town hall meeting with Igbo in Diaspora where the governor disclosed that 99.99 per cent of Igbo youths are responsible for the violent crimes in Anambra State and not the Jihadist Fulani herdsmen as alleged, Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Thursday accused Soludo of being a danger to Igbo nation and unfit to hold public office.

The movement made the accusation through her spokesperson, Emma Powerful, stating that, ” This public utterance, made without an iota of investigative backing, has now become the green light for the Nigerian security agencies and Fulani-sponsored terror militias to commence another round of massacre and abductions of innocent youths across the South-East.

“Let it be clearly stated: Soludo has opened the gates of hell with his treacherous and unconscionable remarks. He has handed the enemies of Ndigbo a poisoned weapon laced with blood, a weapon that will be used to justify extrajudicial killings, mass arrests, illegal raids, and genocidal actions disguised as “security operations.” The consequences of his idiocy will be grave and unforgivable.

“We ask the world: What kind of leader, in the face of rampant Fulani herdsmen invasions and military atrocities against his people, turns around to accuse his own youths without evidence? Soludo, like his fellow collaborators in Imo and Ebonyi, has chosen personal political ambition and slavish loyalty to the Fulani oligarchy over the lives and safety of his people.

“His blind obsession with being accepted in Aso Rock and his delusional dreams of becoming Nigeria’s president have rendered him morally bankrupt and psychologically unfit for leadership.

“The truth must be said , Soludo is not just misguided; he is a clear and present danger to the survival of the Igbo race. His utterances mirror those of Ukpabi Asika during the Biafran genocide, a saboteur who glorified in the blood of his people to curry favour from their murderers. History is repeating itself, and this time we will not be silent.

“We challenge Soludo to name a single verified investigation, arrest or conviction that shows Igbo youths are behind the wave of violent crimes in Anambra. We remind him that IPOB remains a peaceful and lawful self-determination movement with zero history of criminality, and we stand completely opposed to all forms of violence, kidnapping, and criminal enterprise.

“Those committing these heinous acts are either government-sponsored operatives or political thugs unleashed to blackmail IPOB and justify continued oppression.

Soludo’s real aim is now clear: to maintain favour with his Fulani masters by helping sustain the illegal and unconstitutional detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, whose only “crime” is calling for a UN-supervised referendum for Biafra.

“The same Soludo who wrote a pretentious article in 2023 calling for Kanu’s release has now betrayed that position and is working actively to sabotage every legal and political effort for his freedom. We issue this final warning to Governor Soludo: Desist from your dangerous rhetoric or be held accountable, morally, politically and historically for every drop of Igbo blood that is shed because of your loose tongue. You are playing with fire and that fire will consume your legacy.

“To the people of Anambra and Alaigbo, shine your eyes. Know your enemies. They wear agbadas and answer “His Excellency,” but their hearts beat with betrayal. No more shall we allow cowards and saboteurs to wear the garb of leadership.

“Soludo has spoken like a man who has lost all sense of cultural rootedness and political awareness. No sane or sensible Igbo man would so casually indict his own people to please outsiders. Such a man has no business in public office. He should resign and seek psychiatric help immediately.

“Let the world take note: the greatest threat to Igbo lives today is not external. It is the collaborationist governor who uses his own mouth to pull the trigger on his own people”, IPOB stated.