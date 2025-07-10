Senate C’ttee on Army commends troops of Operation Hadin Kai for their sacrifices to Nigeria

AHEAD MARI, Maiduguri

The Senate committee on the Army has commended the troops of the Northeast Operation Hadin Kai for their sacrifices in defeating Boko Haram insurgency and other crimes in the region.

The Senate committee members were in Maiduguri, as part of its oversight functions to the theater command.

The Committee, led by its Chairman Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua, was at the theater command on an overseeing visit .

Speaking during the visit, the Chairman, Senator Yaradua said that they are committed to ensuring that the needs of the Army were met and commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his efforts and concerns about the security of the nation, as well as the troops of OPHK, for their sacrifices to the nation.

He said that the committee was in Maiduguri to conduct its oversight function, as mandated in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as well as Senate rules, to check funds appropriated to the Nigerian Army, to ensure judicious use.

He assured that the Committee will escalate the recommendations presented during the briefs received to the appropriate authority and also continue to appropriate funds to enhance operational effectiveness, welfare of troops and other critical needs of the Army.

In his welcome address, the Theatre Commander Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar said that the visit was not only symbolic, but also served, as a clear demonstration of the Senate’s unwavering commitment to national security, deep concern for the welfare, effectiveness, and overall operational efficiency of troops in the North East Theatre of Operations.

General Abubakar, “ your presence here today demonstrates your understanding of the challenges we face and your willingness to engage with those on the ground”.

The theater commanders said that the oversight engagement was timely, and encouraging, adding that it would offer OPHK, an opportunity to brief the Committee on the current operational posture, challenges, achievements, and areas that require interventions. He further appreciated the Committee for the visit and reassured that the troops of Operation HADIN KAI, will remain resolute, professional, and committed to the ultimate defeat of terrorism and the restoration of lasting peace in the region.