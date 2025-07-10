Prophetic Evang Ugo Wems set to transform Enugu State with Worship , Miracles

The City of Enugu state, and it’s environ is yet to experience the raw power of God in action in a remarkable display of divine insight through Worship and Miracles from Prophetic Evang (Dr) Ugo Wems, the lead pastor incharge of Resurrection Force Ministries Int’l, BEAUTIFUL GATE ASSEMBLY, A respected man of God with an extraordinary Prophetic and Apostolic Grace is set to kick up One-day Worship, & Miracles Midyear Thanksgiving.

Prophetic Evangelist Ugo Wems, who is a man whose ministry has touched souls that people have to associate with him with humility and sincerity living the life of Christ. The program is slated to commence in 27th July, 2025, 3pm, at the church auditorium, 11, Umukwa street, behind ESBS TV stations, Independence Layout, Enugu State.

Bishop Eugene Mbaebie, Prophet Dr Babalola, & Evangelist Able C will be around with an Apostolic Grace for acceleration to transform lives. There will be an electrified praise and worship from great ministers of God. The likes of Buchi, God’s Oracle, Uloma Gina, Vicpraiz, Perfect Trybe, Simeon, among others, while Prophetic Evang Ugo Wems remains the best.

As a shepherd of his flock, Dr Ugo Wems has exemplified the qualities of empathy, wisdom, and genuine care for others. His sermons have inspired and uplifted his congregation, nurturing spiritual growth and fostering a sense of community. Known for his ability to connect with people from all walks of life, he has provided solace, guidance, and support during times of triumph and adversity.

However, his impact extends far beyond the walls of his church. Through his unwavering commitment to his calling, he has transformed the lives of many, both within his congregation and beyond.

This year mid-year Thanksgiving will bring refreshing joy and a revival of the Spirit. It will be a life-changing experience for all who attend. It will feature anointed ministrations, prophetic worship and healing sessions, etc.