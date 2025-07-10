Presidency blasts Boss Mustapha over ‘Tinubu didn’t make Buhari President’ comment

Media aide to President Bola Tinubu, Temitope Ajayi, has criticized the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, over the latter’s comment that Tinubu did not make Muhammadu Buhari president in 2015.

Mustapha, during the public presentation of ‘According to the President: Lessons from a Presidential Spokesperson’s Experience’, a new book authored by Buhari’s former media aide, Mallam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday, spoke while responding to previous claims made by Tinubu during his 2022 campaign.

Mustapha said Buhari already had his organic supporters of over 12million before joining the APC.

But reacting, Tinubu’s media aide, via Facebook page,e expressed disappointment with the former SGF’s remark.

He said the development ‘has done a disservice to our recent history’, adding that it was an ‘unnecessary glib’.

Ajayi added that there was no way Buhari could have emerged the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate at the party’s 2014 national convention in Lagos without Tinubu’s mobilisation of State governors.

He wrote: “Let’s even leave the general election that the then General Buhari won to become president in 2015.

“There was no way he would have won the election to be president without first becoming the presidential candidate of his party APC.

“General Buhari would not have won the APC primary election at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, in 2014 without President Tinubu, who mobilised the APC governors and the South West delegates to move Buhari’s way.

“Former SGF Boss Mustapha did a disservice to our recent history with that unnecessary glib at the book launch today (Thursday).

“Every effort and support that made it possible for President Buhari to win should never be diminished.

“Buhari had his 12 million captive Northern votes, yet he lost three presidential elections in 2003, 2007, and 2011.”

