Plural Health to tackle Africa’s fragmented Healthcare systems with intelligent, integrated digital infrastructure

As African countries push for universal health coverage, a persistent challenge continues to undermine progress: fragmentation.

From disconnected hospital systems to slow insurance processing and inaccessible patient records, the lack of coordinated digital infrastructure remains a major barrier to effective healthcare delivery on the continent.

Plural Health, a Nigerian health technology company formerly known as Plateaumed, has emerged with a sharpened focus on solving this critical challenge.

With a new name and expanded mission, the company is working to bridge the gap between health service providers, insurers, governments, and patients through intelligent, interoperable platforms.

Chief Executive Officer of Plural Health, Dr. Dare Ladejobi said, “Healthcare in Africa doesn’t suffer from a lack of digital tools — it suffers from a lack of systems that work together.

“We’re not just launching products. We’re building the connective infrastructure that makes care delivery smarter, faster, and more equitable,” he said.

Responding to a systemic problem despite a growing number of digitisation efforts across the continent, many healthcare providers still rely on isolated software that cannot share data or scale effectively. This results in duplicated efforts, gaps in care, inefficiencies in claims management, and ultimately, poor patient experiences.

Plural Health aims to address these weaknesses through a suite of integrated platforms:

NeoEHR, an electronic health record system tailored for African healthcare environments, supports clinical workflows, patient records, and inventory while integrating payment options directly into the care process.

NeoInsure supports health insurance providers by automating claims, reducing fraud, and enabling digital enrolment through channels like USSD and mobile apps, critical for low-income and rural populations.

MyNeo, a patient-facing mobile tool, allows users to track their appointments, view diagnoses, and access lab results and prescriptions — even across different care providers.

Together, these platforms offer a model for building interoperable, scalable digital infrastructure that can support government-led health insurance programs, private HMOs, and hospital networks alike.

Beyond the Rebrand

Plural’s emergence is not simply cosmetic. The company has already supported over 1 million patient encounters across more than 60 facilities, laying the groundwork for more coordinated, data-driven healthcare in Nigeria.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the team developed public triage tools via WhatsApp, USSD, and IVR to support federal response efforts — an example of how digital infrastructure can be mobilized at speed and scale.

Now, with renewed focus, Plural is positioning itself as a backbone for Africa’s digital health ambitions — one that not only digitizes, but also connects.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2