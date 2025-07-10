23.7 C
July 10, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Open Week/ Nat’l Summit on Nutrition , Food Security held at National Assembly in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0115

L—R… Member of the Committee, Hon, Awaji Inombek- Abiante,  Chairman of the House Committee on Nutrition and  Food  Security, Hon. Chike  Okafor, and Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security Imo State, Dr Cosmos Maduba, during the Open Week/ National Summit on Nutrition and Food  Security with the theme – Curbing  Malnutrition and Food Insecurity Through Effective Synergies, held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

 L—R …. Member of the Committee, Hon, Awaji Inombek- Abiante,  Chairman of the House Committee on Nutrition and  Food  Security, Hon. Chike  Okafor,  Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security Imo State, Dr Cosmos Maduba, and SA to the Speaker House Representative on Parliamentary Resources  Dr Emanuel Boniface during the Open Week/ National Summit on Nutrition and Food  Security with the theme – Curbing  Malnutrition and Food Insecurity Through Effective Synergies, held at the National Assembly in Abuja …PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

 

