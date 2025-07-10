26.9 C
July 10, 2025
No crack in Edo APC –Ikpea, senatorial aspirant

by Peter Anayo0110

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja Bureau Chief

 

A senatorial aspirant, Hon. Joseph Ikpea, who hopes to replace Edo State Governor, Monday Ikpeboholo, as Senator representing Edo Central Senatorial District, has asserted that there are no cracks within the Edo chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

Hon. Ikpea assured that the party members have buried their differences and are now working together with the state governor to actualise the promises of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

 

He told newsmen at the APC National Secretariat on Thursday, soon after returning his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms, that every tension and agitation had been effectively doused to ensure that peace returns to the party in the state.

 

Ikpea assured that he has the capacity to replace the governor as a Senator stating that his track record as a former public servant speaks for him and justifies his capability for the position.

 

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for the victory of the Governor Senator Monday  Ikpeboholo. When I served as a local government chairman, I did very well and I am hopeful that the people will give me their votes.

“I will focus on security because, without security, nothing can move.  Even as local government chairman, I focused on security and succeeded. I want to give back to society, which has given me ample opportunities to serve.”

 

So far, five aspirants have purchased and returned their forms for the Edo State Senatorial by-election slated for later this year.

 

