News

NNPP Chieftain mourns passing of Olubadan, Oba Olakulehin

by Peter Anayo0144

… Says his reign witnessed peace, stability

 

JOSEPH OKWUOFU,  Ibadan

 

South West Chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo is mourning the passing of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin (Ige Olakulehin I), who passed on last Monday.

 

Oba Olakulehin joined his ancestors on Monday morning, having celebrated his 90th birthday last Saturday and less than a week to his one year anniversary on the throne.

 

Ajadi, in a statement he made available to Journalists today,  expressed his gratitude to God for granting the late Oba a long life and peaceful reign on the throne.

 

He commiserated with the family of the monarch, Governor Seyi Makinde, Ibadan Chiefs and the entire Ibadan Citizens under the umbrella of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), saying the passing of Oba Olakulehin will continue to bring peace and development.

 

Ajadi said the reign of the late Olubadan witnessed immense peace and developments, urging every Ibadan indigene and resident to take solace in his peaceful reign and wish for further developments under his successor.

 

According to the statement, “I mourn the passing of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin (Ige Olakulehin 1), who joined his ancestors on Monday.

 

“I want everyone to take solace in the peaceful reign of the late Olubadan.

 

“I pray that Ibadanland will continue to witness peace and developments. May the soul of Oba Olakulehin rest in perfect peace “.

 

