Military committed to emotional, psychological well being of troops –CDS

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, says the military is committed to the emotional and psychological well-being of troops in various theatres of operations.

Musa said this on Wednesday in an address at the Defence Headquarters 2025 First Bi-Annual Sensitisation Training on Stress Management, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Emotional Intelligence for Personnel Serving in Theatres of Operation.

The one-day sensitisation was held at 82 Division Headquarters, Enugu.

Represented by Director, Innovation and Concept Development in Defence Headquarters, Maj.-Gen. Wara Idris, the CDS said that the emphasis on mental health was to ensure optimal performance of each soldier and, by extension, the troop.

According to him, this important event reflects growing recognition to safeguard the mental health and well-being of our personnel who continue to make sacrifices for the peace and stability of the nation.

Musa said that over the years, troops in the course of several battles had been exposed to traumatic conditions, but in those days, their mental health and well-being had not been given adequate attention.

The CDS said that the change involving sound mental and emotional well-being therapies in the lives of military personnel it had led to better successes of troops and holistic wellness of individual personnel.

He said that the sensitisation would give soldiers the tools to better manage stress and PTSD while in theatres of operation.

The CDS noted that it would also enlighten them on having good emotional intelligence to deal with the different sets of needs and challenges of people adequately.

“It will further educate them on the benefits of seeking help from health and mental experts when there is a need as well as check the stigmatisation of those undergoing stress and traumatic conditions,” he said.

Earlier, Maj.-Gen. Oluyemi Olatoye, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division, appreciated the Commander-in-Chief, President Bola Tinubu and the CDS for the sensitisation and general support to troops of the Division.

Olatoye, who is also the Commander, South-East Joint Security Task-Force, code-named ‘Operation UDO KA’, said that operational successes of the troops in the South-East and Cross River could be attributed to the CDS’s support.

“I urge all participants to pay attention, learn and ask questions for further clarification as this sensitisation will make you refine as a soldier and aid your general well-being in life,” the GOC said.

The participants at the event were military personnel drawn from the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force and Nigerian Navy.