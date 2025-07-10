Like U.S, UAE imposes stricter entry rules for Nigerian travellers, bans transit visas

The US government had announced a revision to its visa reciprocity schedule for Nigeria, limiting the validity of certain non-immigrant visas, including the B1/B2 (business and tourism), F (student), and J (exchange visitor) categories, to just three months and restricting them to single entry.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, the FG said it viewed the new policy with “concern and keen interest,” particularly in light of the historically cordial relations between the two nations.

“The attention of the Federal Government of Nigeria has been drawn to the recent decision by the United States Government to revise its visa reciprocity schedule for Nigerian citizens, limiting the validity of non-immigrant visas, including B1/B2, F and J categories to three months with single entry.

“The Federal Government views this development with concern and keen interest, particularly given the longstanding cordial relations and strong people-to-people ties between our two countries.

“The decision appears misaligned with the principles of reciprocity, equity, and mutual respect that should guide bilateral engagements between friendly nations,” said Ebienfa.

According to the statement, the policy change would have a broad impact on Nigerians, affecting students seeking education in the US, professionals involved in legitimate business, and families visiting loved ones.

The government emphasised that the restriction could hamper cultural and educational exchanges that have long been a foundation of US-Nigeria relations.

“While acknowledging the sovereign right of every country to determine its immigration policies, Nigeria respectfully urges the United States to reconsider this decision in the spirit of partnership, cooperation, and shared global responsibilities.

“Diplomatic engagements are ongoing, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs remains committed to pursuing a resolution that reflects fairness and upholds the values of mutual interest,” Ebienfa noted.

Also, the United Arab Emirates has imposed tougher entry conditions for Nigerian travellers and banned transit visa applications entirely.

Travel agents confirmed on Tuesday.

According to new directives from Dubai immigration, Nigerians aged 18 to 45 will no longer be eligible for tourist visas unless accompanied.

For those aged 45 and above, visa applicants must present a personal six-month bank statement showing a minimum monthly balance of $10,000 (or its naira equivalent).

Travel agents said the new policy is expected to drastically reduce travel from Nigeria to Dubai, a top destination for business and tourism.

“For Nigerian nationals, please bear in mind that an applicant aged 18 to 45 years travelling alone is not eligible for the TOURIST VISA CATEGORY.

“An applicant who is 45 years or above must provide a Single Nigerian personal bank statement for a period of the last six months, with each month’s end balance reflecting a minimum ending balance of USD 10,000 or its naira equivalent.

“Kindly note that the above points must be taken into consideration before sending your applications with other existing documents such as hotel reservation, data page, etc,” the notification reads.

.UK introduces eVisas for Nigerian study, work visa applicants

However, The British High Commission in Abuja on Wednesday announced a change to the United Kingdom’s immigration process for Nigerians applying for study and work visas.

Starting from 15 July 2025, most applicants in these categories will begin receiving digital eVisas instead of the traditional visa stickers in their passports, a statement from the BHC revealed.

The new policy will only apply to applications submitted on or after 15 July 2025. Those who submit their applications before this date will still follow the existing procedure, which includes submitting their passport at a Visa Application Centre and receiving a vignette.

According to the statement, “From 15 July 2025, most individuals applying to enter the UK on study or work-related visas will no longer receive a physical visa sticker (vignette) in their passport.

“Instead, successful applicants will be issued an eVisa, a secure, online record of their immigration status. This change marks a major step in the UK Government’s transition to a modern, digital immigration system.

“This change applies only to study or work visa applications submitted on or after 15 July 2025. Applicants who apply before 15 July will continue with the current process, including leaving their passport at the Visa Application Centre and receiving a vignette. Visit visa applications will continue to receive the visa vignette sticker for the time being.”

Importantly, applicants must still attend a Visa Application Centre to provide biometric information.

The statement further stated that once their visa is approved, they will receive an email from UK Visas and Immigration with a decision and instructions to set up a UKVI account in order to access their eVisa.

“Despite the removal of the vignette for study or work visas, all applicants must still attend a Visa Application Centre to provide their biometric information as part of the visa processing procedure.

“Once a decision is made on their visa application, applicants will receive an email from UK Visas and Immigration with the outcome and instructions to create a UKVI account, to access their eVisa,” the statement added.

The Chargé d’Affaires at the British High Commission in Abuja, Gill Obe, said, “We’re making it easier and faster for Nigerians to travel to the UK. From 15 July 2025, most people applying for study or work visas will get a digital eVisa instead of a visa sticker in their passport.

“This is a further big step to a fully digital UK immigration system, making the process more secure, more efficient, and more convenient for students, professionals, and families.”

She also noted that not all applicants would be affected by the new system immediately.

“However, if you’re applying as a dependant, like a spouse or child, of someone who is studying or working in the UK or if you are applying for a visitor visa, you’ll still receive a visa vignette sticker in your passport for the time being,” she added.

The High Commission clarified that eVisas have already replaced Biometric Residence Permits for individuals granted leave for more than six months. Holders of a UKVI account can use the “View and Prove” service to share their immigration status with third parties, such as employers or landlords in England.

To obtain an eVisa, applicants must; Apply online via the official UK government website (gov.uk); Attend a Visa Application Centre to submit biometrics; Take their passport home the same day if a vignette is not required; Follow the decision letter instructions, including creating and linking a UKVI account if necessary.