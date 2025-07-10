Investigative hearing on alleged unethical practices in disbursement of students loans held in Abuja

L—R … Chairman of the joint committee on student loans, Scholarships and Higher Education Financing Banking and other Ancillary institutions Anti-corruption and university Education Hon. Ifeoluwa Ehindero, Representative of the speaker House of Reps /deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Aliyu Madaki and deputy Chairman of the Committee Hon Inyany Lemke, during an investigative hearing on the alleged unethical practices in disbursement of students loans, held at National Assembly in Abuja… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

