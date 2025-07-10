I don’t want to be APC national chairman – SGF, Akume

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, has denied publications in some media platforms that included him as one of the top politicians jostling for the position of National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. Yomi Odunuga, Akume stated that only mischief makers would include his name on the list of those seeking to replace Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

It read in part: “To the best of our knowledge, this statement is nothing but a fabrication meant to distract the SGF from the key responsibilities that have been placed on him by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR). For the records, Senator Akume is not jostling with anyone for the post of either the APC National Chairman or any other post in the party.

“His main focus is to ensure that he does not in any way betray the intrinsic trust that President Tinubu reposes in him in ensuring that the Renewed Hope Agenda of the ruling party and the government is achieved within the targeted time frame.”

He added that while Senator Akume believes that there are qualified candidates in the North-Central zone to vie for the National Chairmanship position should the party decide to zone the position to the Region, he is of the opinion that what is paramount to him is to help in fasttracking national development in line with the government’s Renewed Hope Agenda instead of getting entangled in the politics of who becomes the National Chairman of the party.

Akume said: “I am not in a hurry to abdicate my responsibility and the task that the President of the Federal Republic has placed before me. I am a firm believer in the principle that whatever God plans for you will surely come to pass. So, I can’t be in a race that I am not interested in.

“Everything that I have been in life has been given to me by the Almighty God through the instrumentality of people, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

‘To say that I am one of the prominent politicians gunning for the position of the APC Chairman is completely false because I am in the process of ensuring that the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President and the government is realised so that Nigerians can enjoy the true dividends of democracy that they crave for.

“We are working day and night to deliver on these promises under the supervision of the President and we are totally committed to this.”

The statement added that the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation would appreciate, in the principle of fairness, that professionalism and the ethics of journalism should be taken seriously in reportage, especially in writing stories that are as sensitive as this, which are capable of heating the polity.

“The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation is open to be contacted for verification of facts and it will be appreciated if media practitioners will avail themselves of this opportunity at every given time,” the statement concluded.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2