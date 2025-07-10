26.3 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Sports

Habu Gumel invites Nigerians to Olympic Marathon walk billed for July 12, 2025

by Peter Anayo0128

The President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Engr. Habu Ahmed Gumel, will bankroll the Olympic Walk of the annual Nigeria Engineering Games.

The event is scheduled to be held on July 12, 2025, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Gumel told newsmen in Abuja that he was expecting appreciable attendance at this year’s event.

“I would like to see not less than 250 people at this year’s event. I expect people of all ages to come, have fun, and use the walk to keep fit,” he said.

“I am happy that for the first time, the Chairman and the Director-General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko and Bukola Olapade, respectively, will join me in leading the walk.”

According to Gumel participants will use the event to promote a healthy lifestyle as well as keep fit.

Engr. Gumel was a past president of the Nigerian Society of Engineers.

He urged the participants to gather for the flag off of the Walk from 8am at the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Headquarters.Off Labour House Road/National Mosquue Road CBD, Abuja.
Contact:
Tony Nezianya
PRO NOC
08033034910
08095121538
tonynezianya@gmail.com

 

