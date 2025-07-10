Enugu smart farm project takes off In Amurri Community

.As Nkanu West LGA Chairman dismisses allegations of land grabbing

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Chairman of Nkanu West Local Government Area, Hon. John Ogbodo, has embarked on a mission to build a 200-hectare farm estate in Amurri community to end the menace of Fulani herdsmen’s invasion in the area.

According to him, the project is part of the Enugu State government’s initiative to establish smart farms in all the local government areas.

Hon. Ogbodo, who took newsmen to inspect the ongoing work in one of the Smart farm estates at Amurri community, stated that apart from fighting off insecurity, the 200-hectare farm would ensure food security, and meaningfully engage thousands of the youths of the area to be more productive.

The LGA chairman disclosed that 13 other farm estates were already being developed simultaneously in the rest of the 14 wards in the area.

He noted that each of the farm estates is for the benefit of the people of the ward where it is situated.

“We are trying to use that place to clear them (Fulani herdsmen) from that place,” Ogbodo said, explaining that the farm estate will be located in an area where the Fulani herdsmen currently reside. “If you go there, you will see their huts and thatched houses everywhere.”

The chairman disclosed that the community had invited him to the site and showed him the location where they wanted the farm estate to be built. “The Amurri people invited me and showed me that place that this is where they want their farm estate to be, and I mobilized to the site,” he said.

Ogbodo also revealed that he had met with the traditional ruler of Umuigbo and other leaders of the Amurri clan, and they had all agreed on the location of the farm estate. “I told them the importance of this farm estate, and they were happy,” he said.

The chairman assured that the local government would pay compensation for any crops destroyed during the course of clearing the forest. “I assured them the government would pay compensation for any crop destroyed during the course of clearing the forest,” he said.

Ogbodo dismissed allegations of land grabbing, saying that the project is for the benefit of the entire Amurri community. “Anyone protesting against the Amurri community smart farm in its current location is a land grabber,” he stated.