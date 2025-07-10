Coalition: Bode George asks Atiku, Tambuwal, others to retrace step, says PDP is back

…urges Tinubu to set up an intervention Fund to address unemployment

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George has urged former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal and other party chieftains to retrace their step over plans to defect to African Democratic Congress, ADC.

The Atona Oodua made the call during a media chat with journalists at his office in Ikoyi, Lagos, noting that PDP is back.

In his address titled ‘Celebration of Restoration,’ the PDP stalwart said the idea of those planning defection is equal to dancing on the graves of the party’s founding fathers.

On July 2, 2025, some leading opposition figures unveiled ADC as a political party to challenge President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections. The party’s longtime National Chairman, Chief Ralph Nwosu, had relinquished power to pave the way for new leadership.

Among those present at the unveiling and involved in the coalition effort were the 2023 presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Other key members included the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Victor Umeh; former PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus; Labour Party’s 2023 Vice Presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed; former APC National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun; and former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar.

Also in attendance were former Governors Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), Gabriel Suswam (Benue), Abdulfattah Ahmed (Kwara), Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Sokoto), Oserheimen Osunbor (Edo), and Celestine Omehia (Rivers), along with former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal.

Others present included Senator Dino Melaye, former Youth Minister Solomon Dalung, former Ekiti Deputy Governor Kolapo Olushola, media mogul Chief Dele Momodu, Senators Enyinnaya Abaribe, Suleiman Nazif and Lee Maeba.

The coalition leaders have adopted the ADC as their political platform for the 2027 election and that former Senate President David Mark and former Governor of Osun State Rauf Aregbesola have been appointed as the party’s interim national chairman and national secretary, respectively, while Bolaji Abdullahi, a former minister of sports, as its spokesperson.

However, Bode George stated that PDP has weathered the storm and it is ready to take power from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

George said, “We thought we should celebrate the restoration of the party. Of course, we had crisis at the national level that made people to believe that PDP is collapsing.

“But I ‘m happy to tell you that there is celebration of resurrection which is important. Kaduna has done their own, we are doing our own and there will be a meeting in Ibadan.

“Why can’t we remind the people that this party has weathered the storms? The Iroko tree, no matter the storm, will shake but because of its root, it will remain standing.”

Continuing he added, “I feel disheartened for those who are the foundation members of the party who had become number two, number three in this country. I want to appeal to their conscience to do a rethink. Can you leave your father’s house because it’s leaking? The party made you.

“My advice to them is to take things softly. There is no way you can compare this congregation with ours. They did it before, when they got beaten, they ran back to the party. It’s a shame.

“The major reason for coming together is that they want to defeat Bola Tinubu but by procedure in the party, there is no part in our constitution that somebody from the north will contest in 2027.

“Those guys are dancing on the graves of our founding fathers. A rolling stone gathers no moss. The initial movement is a mistake on their part. Let them retrace, the same mistake we made at the convention is what we are still repeating. I warned them, you only know the beginning, you can’t determine the end. With what those people are doing, they are putting fuel into the fire,” Chief Bode George stated.

Meanwhile, the PDP stalwart advised President Tinubu to set up a special intervention fund to take care of the youths in addressing the hunger in the land.

“As a celebration, let Mr President come up with an intervention fund. All those at the Banks should be made to contribute. Mr President should donate N5 bn after all his wife made donations. I will also make donation.

“That fund will be used for skill acquisitions by those who want to have jobs. I believe (it’s doable) if you are genuinely elected as the President by the people.

“There is no local government in the country that is not blessed by people and resources, so what is the problem? Leadership! Let Tinbu and his team, Sanwo-Olu and his team solve the social problems in the country.”

Also speaking, former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele stressed, “When APC came to power, they promised change and we have seen the change, but PDP will change it, PDP is back.

“We are going for the local government and people are with us. We are going to be back in power,” she boasted.

Tajudeen Olanrewaju said the forthcoming local government election in Lagos State is unconstitutional.

He noted that if the newly signed Local Government Law by the Governor is anything to go by, the election must be postponed.

According to him, “How would you sign a Bill, then you are now pushing its implementation to August?”

A PDP Board of Trustees, BOT’s member, Onikepo Oshodi said, “We were in power for 16 years, we know what we did for the people, now Nigerians are asking PDP to come back.”

