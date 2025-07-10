24 C
Amcorp Group announces strategic partnership with Brevity Anderson to expand operations into Africa

Amcorp Group Ltd, a UK-owned global manufacturing and solutions provider, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Brevity Anderson, an Africa-focused consultancy and project development firm. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Amcorp Group’s global expansion strategy, signalling the company’s formal entrance into the African market. With manufacturing capabilities across four continents—including Europe, Asia, Australia, and now Africa, Amcorp Group continues to strengthen its position as a trusted global and local partner.

 

The collaboration with Brevity Anderson will provide Amcorp with local expertise, strategic relationships, and operational support in key African markets, enhancing its ability to deliver premium equipment, wear products, and bespoke services to the mining and industrial sectors across the continent.

 

“Africa is a key strategic region for Amcorp’s continued growth,” said Ash Mair CEO, of Amcorp Group. “Partnering with Brevity Anderson allows us to leverage deep regional insight and networks to provide tailored solutions that meet the unique demands of African industry.”

 

Brevity Anderson is well-regarded for its work with governments, industry stakeholders, and international organizations across Africa, providing strategic advisory services and facilitating high level engagements in sectors such as mining, energy, and infrastructure.

 

“We are excited to work alongside Amcorp Group to support their expansion into Africa,” said James Shindi, CEO, of Brevity Anderson. “Their world-class products and commitment to service excellence are well aligned with the needs and opportunities present across the continent.”

 

Through this partnership, Amcorp will offer African client’s direct access to its extensive portfolio of high-quality equipment and solutions, as well as its global supply chain network, ensuring competitive pricing and streamlined delivery. This move will also open new opportunities for local employment, skills development, and industrial collaboration.

 

Amcorp Group Ltd is a UK-owned private limited company with a global presence in manufacturing and solutions delivery across multiple sectors. With manufacturing plants in four continents and strategic partnerships worldwide, Amcorp is a trusted provider of premium equipment, wear products, and tailored services—serving mine sites, distributors, and industry partners around the globe.

 

Brevity Anderson is a leading consultancy firm specializing in strategic advisory, event organization, and stakeholder engagement across the African continent. The firm works with governments, international companies, and institutions to foster sustainable industrial development and investment in Africa.

