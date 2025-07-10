ADC releases 36 states, FCT’s party chairmen’s list

The national secretariat of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, has released the party’s chairmen for 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The names of the chairmen and FCT are as follows:

Hanatu Garaba — Plateau, Musa S. Shuaib —Nasarawa, Adekolu O. Moses — Ekiti, Patrick Obianyo — Anambra, Hon. Haruna Hassan —Bauchi, Otunba Pat. Olufemi — Ogun and Celestine Orbunda— Benue

Also, Mohammed Bolori — Borno, Comrade John Ogar —Cross River, Austine Okotie — Delta, Jennifer Adibie N — Ebonyi, Kennedy Odion — Edo, Iyke Nwoka — Abia, Stella Chukwula— Enugu, Mallam Danladi Yau — Gombe, Duke Gabriel Dick — Akwa Ibom and Alh. Sanni Mohammed — Jigawa.

Others are Ahmed Tijani M — Kaduna, Ungogo Musa — Kano, Alh. Usman Musa — Katsina, Hajia Hawa Mohammed — Kebbi, John Adeli Udale — Kogi, Adebayo Akadi — Kwara, George Ashiru — Lagos, Chief Mrs Ganiyu Sidirika — Ondo and Auta Mohammed — Niger.

The rest are, Yohanna Shehu K — Adamawa, Chief Emmanuel Amushe — Imo, Charles Idowu — Osun

26. Alh. Yinka Adona — Oyo, Yusuf Tijani — FCT, Ode Lawrence E— Rivers, Hon. Umar Farouk — Sokoto, Adamu Hassan — Taraba, Alh. Kalli Umar — Yobe and Alh. Kabiru Garba — Zamfara

The release noted, “Akwa Ibom State chapter hereby notifies all persons who obtained membership cards last week without the stamp and imprimatur of the state chairman to please present them at the State Secretariat of the Party at No. 84 Udotung Ubo Street, Uyo, for stamping and signature of the State chairman, and entry of their names in the Party’s membership register.”