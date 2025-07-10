26.3 C
Photo Gallery

  7th Africa Procurement, Supply Chain Summit and Awards   held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0221

L-r… President   Association of Public Procurement Practitioners of Nigeria (APPON),  Dr. Emem James Kanico; Director General, Bureau of Public Procurement, Taraba State; Mr. Assemboh Tanko Shamaki; Director-General, Kogi State Bureau of Public Procurement, Bar. Sunday, J. Ehimoni, during the  7th Africa Procurement and Supply Chain Summit and Awards on Driving Impact through Innovation. The future of Procurement,  Logistics & Supply Chain in Africa, held at Oriental hotel on  Friday, 4/7/2025 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Head of Africa, Open Contracting Partnership, Edwin  Muhumuza;  CEO, Procurement Regulatory Authority, Zimbabwe, Dr Clever Ruswa and  Director of Manufacturing Sub-Saharan Africa, Adekola Lamide.

President   Association of Public Procurement Practitioners of Nigeria (APPON),  Dr. Emem James Kanico (2nd left) received his award from Group CEO, Instinct Wave, Mr. Akin Naphtal, while others watch.

L-r…CEO, Procurement Regulatory Authority Zimbabwe, Dr Clever Ruswa, Director General.Lagos State Public Procurement Agency (PPA), Mr. Fatai Idowu Onafowote, Director-General, Kogi State Bureau of Public Procurement, Bar. Sunday .J. Ehimoni, General Manager for Global Sourcing & Supply Chain Management at MTN Nigeria  Communication Plc,  Adeola  Oduntan, President, Association of Public Procurement Practitioners of Nigeria (APPON),  Dr. Emem James Kanico, Director, Procurement, Federal Ministry of Regional Development, Engr. Abdulrasheed A. Lawal.

L-R… Bureau of Public Procurement, Taraba State; Mr. Assemboh Tanko Shamaki received the Procurement Integrity and Reform Champion award from the Group CEO, Instinct Wave, Mr. Akin Naphtal.

Director of Manufacturing Sub-Saharan Africa, Adekola Lamide (2nd right), presenting an award to the General Manager, Kwara State Public Procurement Agency, Raheem Abdulbaki, while others watch.

R-l …CEO  Procurement Regulatory Authority Zimbabwe, Dr Clever Ruswa; presenting the award of Excellence in Strategic  Sourcing, Procurement & Supply Chain team of the year to the General  Manager for Global Sourcing & Supply Chain Management at MTN Nigeria  Communication Plc,  Adeola  Oduntan, David Sagbale, while others watch.

L-r … Director of Procurement, Kaduna State University, Dr Usman Abbas; Kwara State Public Procurement Agency. Raheem Abdulbaki, President, Association of Public Procurement Practitioners of Nigeria (APPON),  Dr. Emem James Kanico, Director General, Bureau of Public Procurement, Taraba State; Mr. Assemboh Tanko Shamaki, Director-General, Kogi State Bureau of Public Procurement, Bar. Sunday, J. Ehimoni.

R-L …Director of Procurement, Kaduna State University, Dr Usman Abbas; Director of Manufacturing Sub-Saharan Africa, Adekola Lamide; presenting award, Director General, Kaduna State Public Procurement Authority, Engr. Sanusi Aminu Yero, while others watch.

L-r…Director of Procurement Kaduna State University, Dr Usman Abbas, received his award from Group CEO, Instinct Wave, Mr. Akin Naphtal.

R-L… CEO  Procurement Regulatory Authority Zimbabwe, Dr Clever Ruswa, presenting an award to the Director General Lagos State Public Procurement Agency (PPA), Mr. Fatai Idowu Onafowote, while others watched.

L-r… Director-General, Kogi State Bureau of Public Procurement, Bar. Sunday J. Ehimoni received his award from Group CEO, Instinct Wave, Mr. Akin Naphtal.

L-r…Group CEO, Instinct Wave, Mr. Akin Naphtal; Director General, Bureau of Public Procurement, Taraba State; Mr. Assemboh Tanko Shamaki, General Manager, Kwara State Public Procurement Agency. Raheem Abdulbaki, President, Association of Public Procurement Practitioners of Nigeria (APPON),  Dr. Emem James Kanico, Director General, Kaduna State Public Procurement Authority, Engr Sanusi Aminu Yero, Director General, Lagos State Public Procurement Agency (PPA), Mr. Fatai Idowu Onafowote.

 R-L… Director of Manufacturing Sub-Saharan Africa, Adekola Lamide, presenting an award to Procurement Director VRA (GHANA), Jacob Fasu- kyei ; Ann Siaw and others.

Cross Section of People that received their awards during the  7th Africa Procurement and Supply Chain Summit and Awards on Driving Impact through Innovation. The future of Procurement,  Logistics & Supply Chain in Africa, held at Oriental hotel on  Friday 4/7/2025…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

