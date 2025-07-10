4 die in heavy shooting in 2 Anambra communities

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

No fewer than four persons were said to have been killed while scores sustained various degrees of injuries during a fierce gun battle between the joint Security Operatives and yet-to-be-identified gunmen at Oko and its neighbouring Ekwulobia community, Orumba North and Aguata local government areas, respectively.

The incident, which left most workers and traders staggering for safety as it occurred at about 8 am on Wednesday, occurred when the hoodlums, in their large numbers, invaded the areas and started shooting indiscriminately, killing about four persons and injuring scores.

An eyewitness account and videos making the rounds on social media revealed that the heavily armed hoodlums came into the communities at about 8am.

It was gathered that they also set ablaze one of the security vehicles used by the joint security team in the area and some other vehicles. Oko and Ekwulobia are neighbouring communities.

The reason for the attack has yet to be ascertained, but while residents in the community said no fewer than four persons were killed and several others injured, the police authorities put the casualty figure at two.

One of the eyewitnesses, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said, “The heavily armed hoodlums in their large number entered the community t about 8.00am today(Wednesday) and mounted on the newly-built bridge at the centre of the town from where they first launched attacks on the joint security patrol team of the police and the army as well as members of the state Agunaechemba security.

“There was confusion everywhere and most of the people, workers going to work and traders coming from their homes to open their shops, ran helter-skelter in search of safety. The shootings occurred for several minutes before the arrival of the security team, which engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel.

“About four persons were already recorded dead and many others injured. Two people were shot while in a tricycle.”

The state police spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the development when contacted, said the joint security task force has taken over the area on the orders of the commissioner of police and normalcy had returned.

Ikenga noted that the incident recorded a fatal gunshot injury on two unsuspecting members of the public and the burning of a security vehicle.

He said, “Anambra police-led security force contained a shooting incident in the early hours of today July 9, 2025 at Oko and Ekwulobia flyover, Aguata Local Government Area.

“The team also demobilised one of the armed criminals, recovered one AK-47 rifle, one automatic pump action gun and four vehicles at the scene as the operatives sustained the onslaught operations in the area.

“The vehicles recovered include one red Toyota Camry vehicle with Reg No: ENU 58 SC, custom colour GLK Mercedes Benz without a registration number, golden colour Lexus 330 with Reg No: ENU 815 AP and one ash Toyota Highlander with Reg No: GDD 517 RW.

“The Armed criminals unprovokedly shot indiscriminately under the Ekwulobia flyover. Consequently, in a swift response, the Joint Security Team engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel.

“Regrettably, the incident recorded the death of two unsuspecting members of the public and the burning of a brown Toyota Sienna vehicle allegedly belonging to the Anambra State Vigilante Group. Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been recovered and deposited in the morgue.”

He said in another development, the Oko Divisional Police Headquarters witnessed an attack, but the gallant officers on duty repelled the assault by the armed criminals, adding that no casualties were recorded as the aggressive pursuit by the Joint Security Team of the assailants continues in the area.

“Given the above, adequate security measures have been put in place at the instance of the Commissioner of Police CP Ikioye Orutugu.

“Residents are hereby urged to remain calm as efforts to ensure their safety continue unabated. Further development would be communicated.