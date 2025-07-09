SystemSpecs Honours National Tech Champions at 2025 CDEC Awards Ceremony

In today’s dynamic society, where peer influence can shape identities and the challenge of nurturing resilient youth intensifies, technology often finds itself cast as part of the problem. Yet, SystemSpecs—a premier African technology group—is reshaping this narrative by actively harnessing technology’s transformative potential to empower young people. Through its flagship initiative, the Children’s Day Essay Competition (CDEC), SystemSpecs provides a platform for youth to engage critically and creatively with technology, fostering leadership, resilience, and a vision for positive change.

This transformative power was vividly demonstrated at the 2025 CDEC National Awards Ceremony, hosted virtually by SystemSpecs on Friday, June 27, 2025. The event celebrated Nigeria’s brightest young minds who dared to imagine a Greater Nigeria by using technology to mobilise and inspire their peers—underscoring SystemSpecs’ commitment to nurturing the next generation of visionary leaders.

The competition, now in its sixth year, has evolved into a national movement, inspiring critical thinking, leadership abilities and sense of patriotism among young Nigerians. This year alone, it attracted about 5,000 essay submissions from children aged 9 to 16 across all six geopolitical zones, marking a significant 33 per cent increase in participation compared to 2024.

The CDEC is not merely a competition; it’s a testament to the belief that the youth, when empowered can shape their futures. As Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, Chairman of SystemSpecs Holdings Limited, eloquently stated during his opening address, “What we celebrate today is not just talent but courage. The courage to speak up, think deeply, and believe in the power of innovation.”

This sentiment was echoed by the young winners themselves. Adeomi Adesewa, the junior category winner, found the experience “deeply transformational”, expressing that “This competition showed me that what I write and imagine can truly matter,”. She added, “Even when I had to rewrite my essay many times, I never gave up. I now know that my words have power, and I want to use them to change my world.”

Similarly, senior category winner Okeke Chukwudumebi Daniel shared that “CDEC made me realise that the future does not wait for us, we step into it,” inspiring him to aim higher and do more: “This award has taught me that when you are bold with your ideas and consistent with your efforts, doors will open. It has inspired me to aim higher and do more.”

Their stories, along with those of other participants like child actress and storyteller Darasimi Nadi, young software engineer Joshua Agoola, and CDEC alumnus Toluwase Shoniran, now a university student and machine learning developer, offer “living proof of the long-term impact CDEC can have on young minds.”

SystemSpecs’ unwavering commitment to youth empowerment through technology is at the core of the CDEC’s success. Mrs. Bukola Adeboye, Executive Director, Corporate Services at SystemSpecs, reaffirmed the company’s longstanding commitment to youth empowerment through technology, stating, “The goal of the CDEC has always been clear: to inspire, identify, and elevate the next generation of thinkers and problem solvers by promoting digital creativity, purposeful education, and structured engagement. Our dedication remains unwavering as we continue to equip and empower young Nigerian minds to thrive through innovation.”

This dedication is further reflected in the impressive breadth and diversity of this year’s competition. The top 50 finalists showcased the exceptional talent and promise of Nigeria’s youth, with representation from all six geopolitical zones. Increasingly, schools across the country are demonstrating strong buy-in by encouraging mass student participation, signaling growing engagement with the initiative.

Notably, girls accounted for 61 percent of submissions, underscoring the competition’s role in empowering young female voices nationwide. Several states recorded female participation exceeding 90 percent, highlighting local enthusiasm and commitment to gender inclusivity. The competition’s reach also extended to entries from orphanages and children with special needs, reaffirming SystemSpecs’ dedication to fostering inclusive opportunities for all young Nigerians.

The impact of CDEC extends beyond individual recognition. Winners in both categories received ₦1,000,000 each, along with laptops, a one-year internet subscription, and educational resources, while second and third-place winners received ₦750,000 and ₦500,000, respectively, along with laptops and additional prizes. Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja, and Abesan Comprehensive Junior College, Lagos, were named the winning schools in the Senior and Junior categories, respectively. Each Winning school received 10 laptops to support ICT training, as part of SystemSpecs’ youth-focused initiative to build ICT capacity.

Furthermore, twelve states recorded more than 100 per cent growth in submissions compared to the previous year, with over 15 schools submitting 20 or more entries, reflecting increased institutional and public sector involvement.

As Mr. ‘DeRemi Atanda, Managing Director of Remita Payment Services Limited, noted, “We see education not just as a tool, but as a launchpad for national transformation. CDEC is helping to build the intellectual and emotional capacity of young Nigerians to take ownership of the future.”

The 2025 CDEC is a powerful reminder that when young people are empowered with platforms, recognition, and encouragement, they do not just imagine the future, they begin to create it.

SystemSpecs is a leading African technology group with over 33 years of industry experience. The company invests in and manages software technology businesses across sectors, delivering leadership, advisory, and strategic services. SystemSpecs is the parent company of Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL), HumanManager Limited (HML), SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited (STSL), and SystemSpecs Whatadeal Limited. Its mission is to design and deploy holistic software solutions that empower individuals and institutions to thrive within today’s financial ecosystem and tomorrow’s digital future.