Scale up nutrition intervention strategies, reps c’ttee urges FG

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

by Peter Anayo073

*As they rally support from state legislatures to end hunger and malnutrition

 

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

 

The House of Representatives Committee on Nutrition and Food Security has urged the Federal Government to scale up its nutrition intervention strategies to address issues of hunger, malnutrition and starvation currently affecting many citizens of Nigeria

Chairman of the House Committee, Hon Dr.Chike Okafor, stated this during stakeholders’ engagement on the 3-day Summit on Nutrition and Food Security organized by the House Committee on Wednesday at the National Assembly.

He said that the summit is as a result of the House resolution to curb malnutrition as huge funds are lost by the government annual address of malnutrition and hunger is a source of worry to the parliament.

He noted that climate change, insecurity had adversely affected food production and distribution in the country, resulting in malnutrition, hunger and food insecurity.

The lawmaker stated that there is a need for relevant stakeholders farmers, the government, including ministries and departments, development partners and other stakeholders, to find a solution to the current food crisis.

The lawmaker called for concerted action by these key stakeholders to develop and implement effective solutions to climate change and the farmers-herders crisis.

The Imo born legislator stated that the House Committee is working closely with the State Houses of Assembly to ensure that the government puts up strategies to end hunger and malnutrition at state and local areas.

The House Committee Chairman added that nutrition and food security are critical to Nigeria’s economic growth, human development and overall well-being.

 

