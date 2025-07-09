25.3 C
July 9, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Rev. Dr.  Mercy. Ezekiel, General  Overseer of Christian Pentecostal Mission Int’l held a Thanksgiving Service for her Birthday at 75 , in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0113

L-r...General   Overseer, Christian Pentecostal Mission International.  (CPM) RevDr.  Mercy  Ezekiel, National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, and presiding Bishop of Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Bishop Wale Oke, his wife, Rev Mrs Victoria Oke, during the 75 years birthday of Rev. Dr.  Mercy  Ezekiel,   held at the CPM headquarters in Lagos on 6/7/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Wife of  Nigeria international Evangelist  , Dr Philomena Uma Ukpai ; General   Overseer, Christian Pentecostal Mission International. (CPM) RevDr.  Mercy  Ezekiel, National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria and presiding Bishop of Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Bishop Wale Oke, his wife, Rev Mrs. Victoria Oke.

  L-rGeneral   Overseer, Christian Pentecostal Mission International. (CPM) Rev. Dr.  Mercy O. Ezekiel,     Chairman Pentecostal Action Team ( PAT) CPM Intl,  Elder, Paul Ngbanwa; Chairman  Planning Committee of the Birthday Elder   Edochie Daniel, Imo State, Coordinator (CPM)  State Rev. Dr. John Eze, all presenting the key of Lexus jeep 2024 Model on behalf of CPM Int’l birthday gift to General Overseer Christian Pentecostal Mission International  (CPM) Rev. Dr.  Mercy. Ezekiel, as she celebrates her 75th birthday.

L-r … Pastor Ogechi Mercy Ezekiel;  Mrs. Pamela Okeke and Mrs. Chikaodi Agu.

L-r… Rev Peter Joseph, Rev Ignatius  Anoruo, Rev Godwin Daniels, Rev. Donatus Obi, all State Coordinators of CPM.

Pastor Ogechi Mercy Ezekiel (5th left) poses with  friends.

Cross-section of worshippers at the services.

L-r… Rev Marius Alugwe, Rev Tony Akwashiki, and Rev Peter Joseph are all State Coordinators of CPM.

Senior Pastor, The Lord’s Worshippers Assembly, Ajah Rev. (Mrs.)  Helen Nkwo 4th  Left, poses with Virtuous Women of the Assembly.

From the 3rd left… Wife of  Nigeria international Evangelist  , Dr Philomena Uma Ukpai, General   Overseer, Christian Pentecostal Mission International (CPM), RevDr.  MercyEzekiel; National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, and presiding Bishop of Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Bishop Wale Oke, his wife  Rev. Mrs. Victoria Oke, at  the cutting of Cake during the Thanksgiving Serveries to Celebrate Rev Mercy Ezekiel at 75 held at CPM head quarters Church in Lagos  on 6/7//2025 PHOTOS …CHINYERE IKEANYI

 

