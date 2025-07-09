Protocol Experts Advocate for National Order of Precedence Act in Nigeria

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Protocol professionals from across Nigeria convened virtually over the weekend for a landmark session organized by the association of certified protocol practitioners of Nigeria (ACPPN).

The highlight of the event was a compelling presentation by Feyisola Adetunji, a seasoned U.S based international engagement and protocol consultant, who spoke on the theme: “Order of precedence in Nigeria: protocol, power, and perception.”

Addressing an audience of professionals, policymakers, and event managers, Adetunji emphasized the urgent need for Nigeria to institutionalize and consistently implement a standardized Order of precedence before during and after events.

“Precedence is not about ego,” he stated, It’s about ensuring dignity, order, and public confidence.”

His session was both educational and eyeopening, resonating with professionals across various sectors.

“Precedence is not merely about status or titles,” Adetunji explained, it is a strategic language of respect, clarity, and recognition,It ensures people understand their roles not as a slight, but as part of a system built on service and structure.

With an engaging delivery enriched by personal anecdotes and real world scenarios, Adetunji highlighted how Nigeria’s inconsistent application of precedence protocols often results in confusion, conflict, and disruptions at high profile events.

He recounted a personal experience from 2017, when he served as protocol lead for a major international conference, a misstep in the speaking order introducing a house of representatives member before a senator nearly caused a diplomatic incident.

“We were able to resolve it quickly,he recalled, but it underscored just how sensitive hierarchy and roles can be.

Adetunji examined several high-profile protocol breaches that have made headlines in recent years, using them as case studies for learning and reform.

The Governor Soludo redirection incident at Eagle Square, which highlighted the need for well defined access points and coordinated security.

The confrontation between former President Obasanjo and traditional rulers in Oyo State, a case that emphasized ongoing tensions between constitutional protocol and traditional authority.

The public clash between Governor Adeleke and Senator Basiru during Eid prayers in Osogbo, triggered by unclear seating arrangements.

According to Adetunji, these incidents are not just notable occurrences—they are lessons, he urged protocol professionals to deeply understand the interplay of politics, perception, and culture, and to approach each event with proactive planning, empathy, and impartial enforcement of protocol.

A particularly powerful moment came when Adetunji called for nationwide citizenship and protocol education.

The time has come for every public servant, private institution, protocol officer, and stakeholder to understand what the order of precedence is, why it matters, and how to uphold it with dignity,we need national awareness to prevent avoidable protocol breaches.

During the interactive segment, participants raised vital questions particularly about navigating political influence while maintaining professional integrity. Adetunji responded with practical guidance, urging protocol officers to remain principled, informed, and diplomatic in the discharge of their duties.