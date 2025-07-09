Lagos NNPP declares boycott of upcoming LGA Elections

….alleges electoral irregularities, disregard for rule of law

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Lagos State Chapter, on Wednesday declared its decision to boycott the forthcoming Local Government Elections in Lagos State, citing fundamental irregularities, illegalities, and a clear disregard for the rule of law by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC).

In a statement by its state Chairman, Ronnie Dikko-Kila (Mrs), said, “This decision has been communicated to and endorsed by the National Leadership of the NNPP.”

According to the Chairman, the party has highlighted several grave concerns that undermine the credibility and fairness of the electoral process, making participation untenable.

“We have observed with profound dismay the systematic undermining of democratic principles in the run-up to these local government elections,” stated the Lagos State Chairman.

“Our decision to boycott is not taken lightly, but it is a necessary stand against an electoral system designed to disenfranchise, rather than empower, the citizens of Lagos State.”

The statement further added,”NNPP’s reasons to boycott the election include:

Illegal Creation and Conduct of Elections in 57 Councils: LASIEC intends to conduct elections across 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and an additional 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

“This is in direct contradiction to the Nigerian Supreme Court’s pronouncements, which only recognize 20 constitutionally established Local Government Areas in Lagos State.

ii)Conducting elections in the 37 LCDAs, which lack a legal framework for independent elections, constitutes a flagrant violation of the nation’s highest judicial authority and the spirit of democratic governance.

iii)Imposition of Exorbitant and Illegal Nomination Fees: Political parties are mandated by LASIEC to pay significant sums to obtain nomination forms for their candidates. ”

The statement noted that specifically, candidates are required to pay ₦150,000 for the Chairman, ₦75,000 for the Vice Chairman, and ₦50,000 for the Councillor nomination forms. While LASIEC’s guidelines indicate an exemption for female candidates and persons with disabilities, the imposition of these administrative charges on all other candidates is arbitrary, unjustifiable, and creates an undue financial barrier to participation, effectively stifling genuine grassroots democracy.

This practice it noted has been a point of contention and an ongoing tussle between LASIEC and the 19 Political Parties under the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), with some parties threatening legal action.

It further observed that lack of Transparency and Certainty of a Free and Fair Process: For the past two months, IPAC has been in an ongoing dispute with LASIEC over the published guidelines and the introduction of these payments.

The party added that the prevailing atmosphere of distrust and the clear signs of pre-determined outcomes make participation a futile exercise.

The NNPP it noted has no confidence that the elections will be free, fair, or credible, and we firmly believe the results are already predetermined in favor of the ruling party.

“We refuse to lend legitimacy to a process that is fundamentally flawed and designed to produce a pre-

orchestrated outcome,” the Chairman asserted.

“Our primary objective as a political party is to serve the people and uphold the tenets of democracy. Participating in a sham election would be a disservice to our members and the good people of Lagos State.”

The NNPP it said ” believes that boycotting these elections, coupled with a robust public awareness campaign, will draw critical attention to the systemic irregularities plaguing local government elections in Lagos State.

“This strategic withdrawal aims to highlight the urgent need for electoral reforms that guarantee

transparency, fairness, and adherence to the rule of law.

“The New Nigeria Peoples Party remains committed to the democratic process and will continue to advocate for a truly representative and credible electoral system in Lagos State and across Nigeria.”

The party called on all well-meaning citizens, civil society organizations, and international observers to take note of these grave concerns and join the in demanding electoral integrity.