Gowon harps on need for proper communication between leaders , public

Cyril Mbah, Abuja

Former Head of State, Rtd. Gen. Yakubu Gowon (GCFR) has stressed the need for government agencies and policy makers to properly educate the people by communicating the reasons and importance of government programmes both within their establishments and with members of the public for adequate understanding of policy direction, aims and objectives of planned development goals.

Gowon explained that as Head of State, he

understood and appreciated the important roles that proper communication plays in helping leaders with governance and nation building, stating that a president’s actions, policies and programmes, no matter how noble or well-conceived, will not make the required impact except they are clearly communicated to the citizens or the general public.

Gen. Gowon made these remarks on Wednesday at the Shehu Musa Yar’adua Centre, while speaking as Chairman at the public presentation of a book titled “According to the President: Lessons from a presidential spokesman’s experience,” written by Mallam Garba Shehu, the former Spokesman to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

Going down memory lane, Gowon said: “In my years of service as Head of State, I understood and appreciated the important role that communication plays in governance and nation building.

A President’s actions, policies and programmes no matter how noble or well-conceived, must be clearly communicated to the citizens/public. This is where the role of a hardworking, committed presidential spokesman, like Mallam Garba Shehu, is most appreciated.

Gowon praised the efforts of ex-President Buhari while in office, stating that “in his eight-year Presidency, Buhari tried his best to contend with the overwhelming problems, especially the security situation in Nigeria.

“I know General Buhari to be a staunch believer in the Nigerian project. I know him as a person not inclined to worldly or materialistic overtures. No matter the misconceptions about General Buhari, you can’t take away the fact that he has the firm interest of Nigeria at heart. I also know that he will do everything to keep his integrity intact.

“If the truth must be told, Gen. Buhari is a man of austere lifestyle. I was therefore not surprised when the author (at page 114) of the book narrated an incident that rightly depicted the General Buhari that I know. According to Garba Shehu, shortly after being sworn in as President and Commander in Chief, General Buhari was informed of the need to increase the budget for catering services in the Villa. He then asked what the existing budget was. When they told him it was NIOmillion for the State House including the Vice President, guest houses and banquets in honour of visiting leaders, he screamed and asked that even the NIOmillion should be drastically reduced.

Gowon also praised the officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies saying they must be commended for their efforts and sacrifices in protecting the nation.

“Just this past Sunday, I was at Kaduna for the 162 nd Army Day Celebration, where the Chief of Army Staff, on behalf of the Armed Forces, reaffirmed their commitment to fight and defend the sovereignty of our nation.

“As Nigerians, we must wholeheartedly support the Armed Forces as they risk their lives to keep us alive. We must not allow insurgency or insecurity to threaten the corporate existence of our nation “Gowon said.

The Guest Speaker at the event, Barrister Boss Mustapha, who was the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) during Buhari’s administration stated in a lecture titled “President Muhammadu Buhari’s Contribution to National Development,” stated that in the lead-up to the 2015 general elections, a small but consequential meeting was held to discuss key appointments into the emerging structure of the Buhari Presidential Campaign.

He explained that it was at that meeting that Garba Shehu’s name was tabled as a prospective Director of Media and Publicity stating that the decision was based on merit and he brought a long-established reputation in political communication, editorial leadership, and public engagement.

More importantly, he was considered as someone who could speak with clarity while remaining anchored in institutional discipline.

Elaborating on the former president’s role in reshaping Nigeria’s political trajectory, Mustapha said in early 2013, as the leader of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Buhari formally requested and supported the creation of a CPC merger committee, part of a broader coalition-building process that brought together the ACN, ANPP, APGA faction, and elements of the ruling party through the breakaway “new PDP” group.

“His endorsement and participation, along with other party leaders such as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, lent credibility and direction to the merger, helping to unify disparate party factions under the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

That coalition-building paved the way for the first democratic defeat of an incumbent ruling party in Nigeria’s history.

“President Buhari’s integrity, national stature, and disciplined messaging were central to that breakthrough account of President Buhari’s tenure would be incomplete without acknowledging the extended periods he spent on medical leave.

These moments, while politically delicate, were also telling of his leadership philosophy and personality. Rather than disrupt governance, he allowed the constitutional order to function as intended, delegating authority to the Vice President and demonstrating a rare commitment to institutional stability.

“While some perceived a slowing of momentum, these periods revealed his preference for rule-based delegation and his confidence in the systems his administration had built.

It was leadership by structure.

As Secretary to the Government of the Federation, I had the responsibility of coordinating the machinery of government under his leadership. This role offered direct exposure to the administration’s internal logic, inter-ministerial coordination, and institutional reforms.”

“Today’s lecture, therefore, is not a catalogue of achievements. It is a reflection on how the Buhari administration approached governance, its reform logic, institutional priorities, and long-term intent. No single lecture can exhaustively unpack the complexity of those years.

Rather, this presentation offers a considered overview of key interventions and the thinking behind them. The period in view was one of recalibration, characterised by policy consistency and a deliberate effort to rebuild state capacity, outcomes that merit rigorous policy and historical scrutiny.

The aim here is to situate that administration within the larger arc of Nigeria’s developmental journey, focusing on what was done, how it was done, and why it matters. President Buhari’s Legacy (May 2015 – May 2023).

“When President Buhari assumed office in May 2015, Nigeria was facing severe macroeconomic and security challenges. Crude oil prices had collapsed, revenues had declined sharply, and public institutions struggled with credibility.

Boko Haram insurgency had escalated in the Northeast, testing federal unity. The administration responded by prioritising fiscal discipline, capital spending, and institutional reforms to restore stability and rebuild trust.

The Strategic Implementation Plan (SIP) served as a short-term stabilisation tool, followed by the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP 2017–2020), which laid out a strategy for infrastructure, industrialisation, and public sector reform.

“The ERGP boosted investor confidence with clear policy targets. In 2021, the administration launched the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS), aiming to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within ten years. Chaired by the Vice President and supported by governors, ministers, and the private sector, the NPRGS adopted a multi-pronged strategy, including macroeconomic stability, industrialisation, redistributive programmes, and public service reform.

“The administration’s second term in 2019 marked a shift to evidence-led governance. It established the Policy, Programmes, and Projects Audit Committee (PPPAC) to review first-term outcomes and set new priorities, culminating in the Nine Priority Areas launched in August 2019.

These covered macroeconomic stability, food security, energy, infrastructure, industrialisation, human capital, social inclusion, governance, and security.

These priorities informed the Medium-Term National Development Plan (2021–2025) and Nigeria Agenda 2050, which introduced long-range planning anchored in demographics, sectoral linkages, and performance benchmarks.

Both frameworks emerged from wide consultation across government and development partners. Infrastructure was central to the Buhari presidency.

“The administration prioritised transformative legacy projects such as the Second Niger Bridge, Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, Abuja–Kaduna–Kano highway, and Warri–Itakpe rail line, each improving mobility, logistics, and regional connectivity.

The standard gauge railway from Lagos to Kano was a cornerstone of this effort, envisioned as a federal spine for passenger and freight movement, with completed segments like the Lagos–Ibadan and Abuja–Kaduna lines already in operation.

Within this same period, Nigeria witnessed a transformative scale of federal road infrastructure development.

By late 2022, over 3,800 km of new roads were constructed, complemented by 2,499 km of Sukuk-funded highways and 15,961 km of routine maintenance.

“Between 2016 and 2022, the administration also completed 8,353 km of road construction and rehabilitated 896 km of major federal routes, efforts anchored in funding mechanisms such as the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund, Sukuk bonds, and strategic partnerships.

Even in April 2023, a final tranche of 11 federal roads spanning 737 km received funding, reflecting a sustained commitment to national connectivity and economic resilience.

“These projects were financed through a mix of sovereign funds, bilateral loans, and innovative mechanisms like the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund.In the energy sector, key projects included the Zungeru Hydroelectric Plant, the Katsina Windfarm, and the Siemens-led Presidential Power Initiative aimed at addressing transmission constraints.

Notably, President Buhari signed constitutional amendments in March 2023 that allowed states to generate, transmit, and distribute electricity, setting the legal foundation for subsequent decentralisation under the Electricity Act passed after his tenure.

Ladies and gentlemen, the COVID-19 pandemic posed one of Nigeria’s most complex governance challenges.

Under President Buhari, the response was guided by science, fiscal intervention, and coordination.

“As ECOWAS Champion on COVID-19, he worked with regional leaders on border protocols, preparedness, and equitable vaccine access.

His steady diplomacy positioned Nigeria as a regional anchor during a time of uncertainty.The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, which I chaired, provided high-level oversight, eliminating bureaucratic delays and ensuring federal-subnational alignment.

Testing infrastructure expanded swiftly, with over 200 labs activated.

The NCDC led on surveillance and diagnostics, supported by real-time data and public health communication that maintained citizen trust.Social interventions included cash transfers to over a million vulnerable households, digital health worker training, and targeted MSME relief.

CACOVID mobilised critical supplies and logistics. Despite global disruptions, Nigeria avoided institutional breakdown, demonstrating the value of preparedness, collaboration, and disciplined leadership.

“The national strategy has since been recognised as a model for effective, whole-of-government pandemic response.In its drive for inclusive development, the Buhari administration institutionalised the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), Nigeria’s most extensive poverty response framework. It featured four core interventions: daily school meals for nearly 10 million pupils; N-Power, engaging over 500,000 graduates in placements and digital training; Conditional Cash Transfers to 1.6 million households; and the National Social Register, expanded to over 12 million individuals. These laid the groundwork for a more targeted, scalable social protection system aligned with global standards,” Mustapha concluded.

The book presentation was witnessed by several politicians from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition block. Among the opposition politicians at the event were the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, former Governor of Kaduna State, among others.