Defend the Rule of Law, Bayelsa Deputy Governor Urges NBA

cautions political class against impunity

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Bayelsa deputy governor, senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has renewed his call on the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to leave no stone unturned towards ensuring that the rule of law is respected and obeyed in the country.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo, who made the call during a courtesy call by the President of the NBA to his office in Government House, Yenagoa, urged privileged politicians not to take the resilience and silence of Nigerians for granted.

The deputy G

governor, in a statement by his Senior special assistant on media, Mr Doubara Atasi, on monday, expressed deep concern over the state of affairs in the country, especially with regards to the rule of law.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo, who observed that there was so much aberration in the land, called for concerted efforts and prayers to save the country from avoidable civil unrest.

According to him, the NBA has a statutory role and what it takes to defend constitutionalism and the rule of law to the letter, warning that if nothing was done, it may lead to anarchy and complete breakdown of law and order.

He used the opportunity to congratulate the NBA President, as well as the chairmen of the Yenagoa and Sagbama branches of the NBA in the state on their elections and wished them success.

His words: “The NBA needs to do a little more; yes you are trying your best, but NBA needs to step up its game because we are now in a society where the level of lack of or disrespect for the rule of law is getting to an unacceptable level.

“I get very worried each time I see people behave as if we are in a society where laws are thrown overboard, and we do whatsoever we like. The NBA needs to do more, to ensure that the rule of law, especially as provided in Section 1 of the Constitution, in terms of the supremacy of the law and the authority of the law.

“The aberration and the level of brazenness is getting to a point where if we are not careful we may end up in civil unrest. It is my fervent prayer that we turn a new leaf to save this country.”

Speaking earlier, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, said he was in the state for a solidarity visit, standing by the NBA legal family, the Judiciary and the State Government on its efforts towards securing the release of Justice Ebiyerin Umukoro.

The NBA Boss commended the state government, the Bayelsa Chief Judge, Commissioner of Police, and other stakeholders for their show of concern, love and practical measures taken to free the abducted high court judge.

It would be recalled that Justice Ebiyerin Umukoro’s release was reported few hours after the NBA President’s solidarity visit to the office of the Deputy Governor.

Mazi Osigwe was accompanied on the visit by the Chairman of the Yenagoa branch of the NBA, Mr.Clement Kekemeke, and his Sagbama counterpart, Mr. Ogheneohuko Sampson.

The Deputy Chief of Staff, Deputy Governor’s Office, Comrade Gowon Toruyouyei, and the Permanent Secretary and Solicitor-General of the Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Iyobosa Apulu, were also present at the visit.