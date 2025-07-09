7 African Products and Services Taking Center Stage at African Marketplace Dubai 2025

The world has caught glimpses of Africa’s brilliance, in its music, fashion, tech, and culture. But now, it’s time to experience the full power and potential of Africa on a global stage where the finest export-ready SMEs, brands, products, and services from across Africa and the Caribbean take centre stage. African Marketplace Dubai 2025, powered by the vision of Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, is more than just an African trade fair, it’s a bold cultural and commercial statement. Designed for impact, connection, and opportunity, the event will bring creators and innovators face to face with global investors, distributors, and tastemakers, unveiling a new generation of African excellence ready to compete, inspire, and lead.

Taking place from November 12 to 15, 2025, at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai, African Marketplace Dubai 2025 is a four-day exhibition featuring over 250 exhibitors and a showcase of more than 2,000 products and services — from fashion and food to art, crafts, tech, and innovation — all celebrating the richness and diversity of African and Caribbean excellence in one unforgettable Dubai event. As anticipation builds, here are some of the key categories of African excellence set to command attention on the global stage.

Fashion & Textiles

Discover bold, contemporary styles and timeless craftsmanship from Africa and the Caribbean, featuring heritage-rich fashion labels, ethical textile brands, and designers redefining global luxury through Afro-inspired design.

Arts & Crafts

A celebration of identity and creativity through handwoven crafts, sculptural art, ceramics, beadwork, and artisanal expressions that reflect deep cultural roots and global design appeal.

Furniture & Home Décor

Showcasing unique furniture, lighting, and décor inspired by African aesthetics — crafted to elevate modern living spaces.

Food & Culinary Innovations

Premium spices, packaged foods, and artisanal beverages delivering authentic African and Caribbean flavours to global markets.

Beauty & Wellness

Explore beauty brands, skincare innovators, and wellness creators offering products rooted in native botanicals, ancestral rituals, and sustainable practices — designed to heal, restore, and empower.

Technology & Innovation

Featuring Africa’s and the Caribbean’s brightest digital entrepreneurs, from fintech and agritech solutions to SaaS, AI, and blockchain, this is where bold ideas meet global investment and scale.

Creative media, storytelling, and cultural services

Africa’s creative industries will shine with photographers, podcasters, animators, branding agencies, and storytellers presenting original content that reclaims and redefines African narratives for international audiences.

Each of these categories will come alive at African Marketplace Dubai 2025, offering a rare opportunity for investors, distributors, and global stakeholders to engage directly with Africa’s best.